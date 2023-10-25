Basel 2023 TV schedule today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Swiss Indoors Day 4

Day 4 of the Swiss Indoors in Basel will see the remainder of the second round of the men's singles event take place along with the quarterfinals of the men's doubles event.
Top seed Holger Rune will take on Sebastian Baez as he looks to have a good run after a string of disappointing results over the past few months. Second seed Casper Ruud will take on local wildcard Dominic Stricker while defending champion and sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will be up against Botic van de Zandschulp.
Third seed Taylor Fritz will be up against Alexander Shevchenko while fifth seed Alex de Minaur will lock horns with Tallon Griekspoor.
On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the Swiss Indoors 2023.
Schedule for Day 4 of Swiss Indoors 2023
Center Court
Starting at 2 pm local time: (3) Taylor Fritz vs (Q) Alexander Shevchenko
Followed by: (2) Casper Ruud vs (WC) Dominic Stricker
Not before 6 pm local time: (1) Holger Rune vs Sebastian Baez
Not before 8 pm local time: (6) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Botic van de Zandschulp
IWB Court 1
Starting at 12 noon local time: (3) Santiago Gonzalez / Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs Mate Pavic / Harri Heliovaara
Followed by: (5) Alex de Minaur vs Tallon Griekspoor
Followed by: (7) Nicolas Jarry vs Ugo Humbert
Followed by: Kevin Krawietz / Tim Putz vs Alex de Minaur / Max Purcell
Followed by: Nicola Cacic / Victor Vlad Cornea vs Alexander Bublik / Adrian Mannarino or (4) Jamie Murray / Michael Venus
Swiss Indoors 2023 TV Schedule
Where to watch Swiss Indoors 2023?
Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can watch the action live in Basel on the following channels and sites:
USA: All matches on Day 4 of the ATP 500 tournament will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and ESPN
UK: All matches on Day 4 in Basel will be shown on Amazon Prime Video
Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the fourth day of the ATP 500 tournament in Basel live on TSN
Australia: All matches on Day 4 in Basel will be telecast on beIN Sports for Australian viewers.
Swiss Indoors 2023: Match Timings
The first match on Center Court starts at 2 pm local time while the opening fixture on IWB Court 1 will begin at 12 noon local time.