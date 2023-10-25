Basel 2023 TV schedule today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Swiss Indoors Day 4

Day 4 of the Swiss Indoors in Basel will see the remainder of the second round of the men's singles event take place along with the quarterfinals of the men's doubles event.

Top seed Holger Rune will take on Sebastian Baez as he looks to have a good run after a string of disappointing results over the past few months. Second seed Casper Ruud will take on local wildcard Dominic Stricker while defending champion and sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will be up against Botic van de Zandschulp.

Third seed Taylor Fritz will be up against Alexander Shevchenko while fifth seed Alex de Minaur will lock horns with Tallon Griekspoor.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the Swiss Indoors 2023.

Schedule for Day 4 of Swiss Indoors 2023

Holger Rune after being eliminated from the China Open

Center Court

Starting at 2 pm local time: (3) Taylor Fritz vs (Q) Alexander Shevchenko

Followed by: (2) Casper Ruud vs (WC) Dominic Stricker

Not before 6 pm local time: (1) Holger Rune vs Sebastian Baez

Not before 8 pm local time: (6) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Botic van de Zandschulp

IWB Court 1

Starting at 12 noon local time: (3) Santiago Gonzalez / Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs Mate Pavic / Harri Heliovaara

Followed by: (5) Alex de Minaur vs Tallon Griekspoor

Followed by: (7) Nicolas Jarry vs Ugo Humbert

Followed by: Kevin Krawietz / Tim Putz vs Alex de Minaur / Max Purcell

Followed by: Nicola Cacic / Victor Vlad Cornea vs Alexander Bublik / Adrian Mannarino or (4) Jamie Murray / Michael Venus

Swiss Indoors 2023 TV Schedule

Timing Matches Channel Starting at 12 noon local time Second round (men's singles and men's doubles) Tennis Channel

Where to watch Swiss Indoors 2023?

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can watch the action live in Basel on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches on Day 4 of the ATP 500 tournament will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and ESPN

UK: All matches on Day 4 in Basel will be shown on Amazon Prime Video

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the fourth day of the ATP 500 tournament in Basel live on TSN

Australia: All matches on Day 4 in Basel will be telecast on beIN Sports for Australian viewers.

Swiss Indoors 2023: Match Timings

The first match on Center Court starts at 2 pm local time while the opening fixture on IWB Court 1 will begin at 12 noon local time.