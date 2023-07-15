Bastad 2023: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown & more | Swedish Open

The 2023 Swedish Open kicks off a series of clay events following the conclusion of Wimbledon. It will be held from July 17-23.

Top 10 players Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev lead a rather competitive field. The former has chosen to forego his title defense at the Swiss Open, where he's the two-time defending champion, to participate here.

Tennis legend Bjorn Borg's son, Leo, was one of the wildcard recipients, along with local talents Elias Ymer and Dragos Nicolae Madaras. With quite a few big names in the mix, the tournament is bound to deliver some exciting match-ups.

Here's everything to know about this edition of the Swedish Open:

What is the Swedish Open in Bastad?

The tournament dates back to 1948, when it was held as the International Swedish Hard Court Championships. It is now held on outdoor clay courts, with a 28-player draw in singles and is grouped under the ATP 250 series of events.

22-time Major champion Rafael Nadal is the tournament's most famour victor, claiming the title back in 2005. Other former champions include Bjorn Borg, Carlos Moya, Mats Wilander and David Ferrer.

Venue

The tournament will be held at the Bastad Tennis Stadium in Bastad, Sweden.

Players

Andrey Rublev is seeded second at the 2023 Swedish Open.

Following yet another early exit from Wimbledon, top seed Casper Ruud will be looking for some solace on his favored surface, clay. He won the Swedish Open back in 2021 and will be gunning for a second title here.

Second seed Andrey Rublev's Wimbledon campaign was a success, where he made it to the quarterfinals for the first time in his career. He won the Monte-Carlo Masters a few months ago and will now be hoping to secure a second title this season.

Lorenzo Musetti is the third seed, while defending champion Francisco Cerundolo is seeded fourth. 2020 US Open finalist Alexander Zverev is another player to watch out for, along with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Tallon Griekspoor.

Schedule

The main draw action is set to begin on Monday, July 17. The early rounds go on until Thursday. The quarterfinals, semifinals and final are scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The doubles final will commence on Sunday, July 23 at 11:30 am local time, followed by the singles final at 2 pm.

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the 2023 Swedish Open is €562,815. The winner will receive €85,605 in prize money coupled with 250 ranking points.

Here's a breakdown of the prize money and points:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Winner €85,605 250 Runner-up €49,940 150 Semifinalist €29,355 90 Quarterfinalist €17,010 45 Second Round €9,880 20 First Round €6,035 0

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, Australia, and Canada can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

Australia: All matches will be broadcast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.