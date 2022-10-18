"Be careful, it may break your marriage" - Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova reveals warning she received before entering cast of 'The Real Housewives of Miami'

Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova is one of the stars of the famous reality TV series 'The Real Housewives of Miami.' Before she joined the cast of the popular Real Housewives franchise, Lemigova received some advice, which was more of a warning.

While she did not reveal who warned her, Lemigova said that she was asked to be careful on the show as it could 'break her marriage.' Lemigova opened up about the same during her and Navratilova's appearance on an episode of the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen podcast, earlier this year.

"Be careful, it may break your marriage. You know who's going to hop onto you," Lemigova said in response to a question about warnings she got before joining the show.

When asked whether they had a conversation about the same, Navratilova and Lemigova laughed about it and said they did not need to have one.

"No, because we weren't worried what everybody else might do," Navratilova expressed.

Navratilova, a 59-time Grand Slam champion across singles and doubles, and former Russian model Lemigova recently featured on the NASDAQ billboard in New York City's iconic Times Square. The tennis great, who is a cancer survivor, was invited to ring the NASDAQ bell earlier this month as a representative for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

She tweeted about the same and joked about her wife 'taking over' the building.

Martina Navratilova @Martina

#Hologic #WTA instagram.com/reel/CjRGGm-DD… Took my fabulous wife , a Real Housewife Of Miami, to the Nasdaq bell ringing today and of course she takes over the whole building:) Took my fabulous wife , a Real Housewife Of Miami, to the Nasdaq bell ringing today and of course she takes over the whole building:)#Hologic #WTA instagram.com/reel/CjRGGm-DD…

When Martina Navratilova proposed to Julia Lemigova in front of big crowd at US Open

Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova pictured at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships.

Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova began dating in 2006 and eventually tied the knot in 2014 after a marriage proposal to remember. Navratilova proposed to her then-girlfriend Lemigova in front of thousands of fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium during the 2014 US Open and the moment was shown on the big screen at the stadium and on live television.

The tennis great revealed that, according to her original idea, she was not going to propose at the US Open.

"Originally it wasn’t the idea to do it at the U.S. Open, on the Jumbotron and all that, but then it was, 'Why not? I’ve seen it in movies!'," Martina Navratilova said in an interview with PEOPLE, back in 2014. “And it all came off, everything worked out perfectly!”

Navratilova, who is widely regarded as one of the GOATs of tennis, and Lemigova got married in December 2014 in New York. The Czech-American tennis great has been a regular feature at tennis tournaments well after her retirement and often takes part in commentary and analysis during Grand Slams.

Poll : 0 votes