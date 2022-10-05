"Takes over the whole building"- Martina Navratilova on being featured with her 'real housewife of Miami' partner Julia Lemigova on Times Square billboard

Martina Navratilova and her wife Julia Lemigova were both featured on the Nasdaq billboard at Times Square in New York City recently.

The former World No. 1 tweeted about the incident, saying that her wife "took over the whole building."

"Took my fabulous wife , a Real Housewife Of Miami, to the Nasdaq bell ringing today and of course she takes over the whole building," Navratilova said.

Lemigova posted a video of it on Instagram and called it a "once in a lifetime experience".

"I love once in a lifetime experiences and this definitely was that!!" she captioned her post.

Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova got married on December 5, 2014, in New York, just a few months after the former proposed at the US Open.

Martina Navratilova responded to fans accusing her of criticizing only Novak Djokovic

Martina Navratilova reacted to fans criticizing her for only speaking out against Novak Djokovic

Martina Navratilova recently hit back at fans accusing her of criticizing only Novak Djokovic while overlooking other errors made by the media, like Carlos Alcaraz being labeled the youngest-ever World No. 1 despite Martina Hingis and Monica Seles attaining the feat at a younger age than the Spaniard.

One fan branded the 66-year-old a hypocrite while also saying that Martina Hingis' achievements bothered her.

"Consistent hypocrisy of @Martina pinning Novak for every single move has to be highlighted.She doesn't mind blatant MSM manipulation of portraying Alcaraz being youngest tennis no1 ever. No men or women,but tennis no1. Perhaps Martina Hingis achievement at 16 is bothersome," the tweet read.

Navratilova responded to this by commenting:

"It’s not a mistake. Women are overlooked all the time. Bye now," she wrote.

While responding to another tweet accusing her of criticizing only Djokovic, Navratilova asked the fan to "get a life".

"You think I see every headline out there? You guys need to get a life. And this writer obviously is wrong and should have said MENS in front of tennis. Now bark somewhere else," she wrote.

Not long back, fans said that Navratilova changed her attitude towards Djokovic due to the latter's stance on vaccines. The former World No. 1 gave a calm reply, tweeting:

"I didn’t change my attitude towards Novak at all . I agree with him on most things, I disagree with him completely on one. Anything else you got? Claiming your bodily autonomy is fine. But you cannot impose that on a country, it just doesn’t work that way. It’s all good," she tweeted.

