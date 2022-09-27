"I disagree with him completely on one" - Martina Navratilova on her attitude towards Novak Djokovic

Martina Navratilova clarified her views on Novak Djokovic, stating that she agreed with the Serbian on most things barring one.

Navratilova was irked when some of Djokovic's fans took offense to a few of her previous statements, where she appeared to have suggested that most of his fans are only in his home country.

A few users tagged her in their conversations, in which they were outraged at her perceived hate for the 20-time Grand Slam winner.

"I find Martina to be really mean to Novak every opportunity she gets. Why? It s hard to understand. He is charming, genuine, kind. Martina please spend some quality time with Novak. Maybe visit Belgrade tournaments next year. It will help you see the real Djokovic," one user tweeted.

Why? It s hard to understand. He is charming, genuine, kind.



Martina please spend some quality time with Novak. Maybe visit Belgrade tournaments next year. It will help you see the real Djokovic

To this, another replied stating that the 65-year-old had changed her attitude towards Djokovic recently, which was something he didn't expect from her.

"I was really surprised when she changed her attitude towards Novak. I'd have never expected such a thing from her, I mean, she perfectly knows what coming from an eastern country means in the eye of the Western establishment. Maybe she preferred him to leave his own country," another user said.

"I was really surprised when she changed her attitude towards Novak. I'd have never expected such a thing from her, I mean, she perfectly knows what coming from an eastern country means in the eye of the Western establishment. Maybe she preferred him to leave his own country," another user said.

Clearly irked by this, Navratilova responded by saying the she had no problems with the Serb, besides one issue - his stance on vaccinations.

"I didn’t change my attitude towards Novak at all . I agree with him on most things, I disagree with him completely on one. Anything else you got?" she said, adding, "Claiming your bodily autonomy is fine. But you cannot impose that on a country, it just doesn’t work that way. It’s all good."

"I didn't change my attitude towards Novak at all . I agree with him on most things, I disagree with him completely on one. Anything else you got?"



"Claiming your bodily autonomy is fine. But you cannot impose that on a country, it just doesn't work that way. It's all good."

Novak Djokovic admits to struggling with wrist injury

Novak Djokovic in action at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Novak Djokovic's decision not to get vaccinated has seen him miss several events in the last few weeks, including the two Masters events in Canada and Cincinnati, and the US Open. He recently returned to action at the Laver Cup, the scene of long-time rival Roger Federer's retirement.

He won two matches – first in singles against Frances Tiafoe and second alongside Matteo Berrettini against Jack Sock and Alex de Minaur, before losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the singles on Sunday.

In a press conference there, the 35-year-old revealed that he was struggling with a right wrist injury.

"I have been struggling with my right wrist for the last four, five days. I have been keeping it under control. The two matches probably had an effect. Today was not easy. I couldn't serve as fast or as accurately as I would like to. That has affected the whole game," he said.

"Could be not playing almost three months matches, and then conditions here are such that the balls are really big and slow. When you use them quite a bit, you know, they kind of sit on the court. So you always have to generate a lot of wrist action and speed, which, you know, could be the case why I have been feeling soreness of my right wrist in the last four days that I have been training and playing here," he added.

