Daniil Medvedev jokingly called for Alexander Bublik to be in either Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner's draw at the upcoming Wimbledon Championships. The Russian's playful comment came in the aftermath of his straight-set loss to the Kazakh in the men's singles final of the 2025 Terra Wortmann Open in Halle on Sunday, June 22.

Medvedev, a former No. 1 and 2021 US Open champion, was the favorite on paper against Bublik. The Russian and the Kazakh had faced each other on six previous occasions, with the former coming out on top every single time. However, Bublik remarkably flipped the script in Halle, playing some exceptionally creative tennis to register a 6-3, 7-6(4) victory.

While delivering the runner-up's speech, Daniil Medvedev looked at Alexander Bublik and playfully told the Kazakh:

"Big congrats to you, your team. I hope you are in Carlos' draw at Wimbledon. Like this, maybe we have a sensation in the third, fourth round."

The 20-time career singles titlist added:

"So, continue playing like this and again, please, Carlos or Jannik's draw at Wimbledon."

Bublik's title triumph in Halle marked the Kazakh's second taste of success at the prestigious ATP 500 grasscourt event. He had previously won the title in the German town two years ago after overcoming Medvedev's close friend and compatriot Andrey Rublev in the final.

Interestingly, on his way to the Halle title this time around, Bublik faced Sinner and left the Italian stunned.

Alexander Bublik shocked World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in second-round upset at Halle

Alexander Bublik (Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner stormed to a 6-3 first-set win against Alexander Bublik in the pair's second-round clash at the 2025 Terra Wortmann Open in Halle. This put the reigning No. 1 in pole position for the victory.

Incredibly though, Bublik refused to give in and produced a masterclass, hitting winner after winner as Sinner scrambled to find solutions. Ultimately, the Kazakh prevailed after clinching the second and third sets 6-3 and 6-4 respectively.

After beating the three-time Major champion, Bublik said:

"I kept serving. I tried to be clutch. I tried to get back whatever I (could). He (Sinner) is an unbelievable player and I was not thinking that I could beat him."

The Kazakh and the Italian had clashed at the 2025 French Open too. Here, it was the World No. 1 who came through with a 6-1, 7-5, 6-0 win. Bublik is yet to face Alcaraz in a competitive meeting, but a maiden meeting may just be on the cards if Medvedev's amusing wish is realized at this year's Wimbledon Championships.

