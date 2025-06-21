The anticipation for the season's third Major, Wimbledon 2025, is reaching its tipping point with each passing day. The grass court Major will get underway from Monday, June 30, and will conclude on Sunday, July 13.

Ad

The draw ceremony for the men's and women's singles draw will be held on Friday, June 27, at 10:00 a.m. local time. The ceremony can be followed live on the tournament's official YouTube channel, with live updates being posted on the tournament's other social media platforms as well.

The singles draw will feature 128 players fighting across seven rounds until the champion is crowned. Carlos Alcaraz is the two-time defending champion on the men's side, while Barbora Krejcikova is the defending champion on the women's side.

Ad

Trending

Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic in the final in both 2023 and 2024 to emerge victorious at the All England Club. He's bidding to become the first player since the Serb himself to capture three titles on the trot. He's one of the top picks to win the title, along with Jannik Sinner, Jack Draper, and Djokovic.

Krejcikova, meanwhile, will aim to become the first woman to win back-to-back Wimbledon titles since Serena Williams successfully defended her crown in 2016. However, the Czech is far from the top favorite to win the title this time.

Ad

Barbora Krejcikova's chances of a successful title defense at Wimbledon seem slim

Barbora Krejcikova at Wimbledon 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Barbora Krejcikova secured her second Major title in singles at last year's Wimbledon. However, not many are expecting her to mount a successful title defense this year. Following a semifinal finish at the WTA Finals 2024, she was on an injury hiatus until last month.

Ad

Krejcikova returned to action at the Internationaux de Strasbourg in May, and lost in the first round of singles and doubles. While she managed to reach the second round of the French Open, she commenced her grass season with a first-round exit from the HSBC Championships. She will have another crack at scoring her first win on grass at the Eastbourne Open.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, the runner-up at both Majors this year, is among the favorites to go all the way in London. Madison Keys and Coco Gauff, who beat the Belarusian to win the Australian Open and the French Open respectively, are also in the running.

Former Wimbledon champions Elena Rybakina and Marketa Vondrousova are among the other potential contenders. Last year's finalist Jasmine Paolini will aim to finish the job this time, while some of the other top players will aim to make an impact as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis