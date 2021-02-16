"Be honest for once" - Brenda Patea accuses Alexander Zverev of lying about his involvement in her pregnancy

Alexander Zverev's ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea has slammed the German for using their unborn child to boost his own public image despite not being in contact with her during her pregnancy.

Patea, a German model, announced in October 2020 that she was pregnant with Alexander Zverev's daughter. She was in a relationship with Zverev until July of last year, and is currently 36 weeks into the pregnancy.

Patea had declared at first that she had no plans of sharing custody of their child with Zverev, before subsequent public statements made it seem like the two were on amicable terms.

But in her recent interview with German tabloid 'Bild', Patea revealed that the pair have had no contact for two months. The 27-year-old claimed that they last spoke when another ex-girlfriend, Olga Sharypova, accused Zverev of domestic violence during their relationship.

„Bisher kam nix“ - Schwangere Ex beschwert sich über Zverev https://t.co/FGvxkA7voH — BILD (@BILD) February 15, 2021

"I've been reading many of Alex's (Zverev) interviews and I ask myself what he wants to achieve by saying these things," Patea said. "'Highlight of his life'? 'He's extremely happy'? 'Highest priority'? I can hardly believe that because we aren't in contact thus far and he hasn't reached out."

(Patea's interview with Bild was in German, and the quotes were translated into English by Twitter users fluent in both languages).

Someone asked me to translate this so I’ll share it here too.

Brenda is asked in her latest stories about Zverev. I translated her answers. In the background she shows excerpts of his latest interview.

My summary: Zverev is full of lies and he’s shown it time and time again. pic.twitter.com/Xq2H1pYuXW — Nawal (@NawalNadal) February 15, 2021

Brenda Patea was further asked if she shares the details of the pregnancy and of their unborn daughter with Alexander Zverev. But the model said there had been no contact of any kind and no initiative from Zverev's side.

Patea added that she was tired of people assuming otherwise based on the tennis star's interviews.

"I just wanted peace and quiet. But so many people are telling me, 'It's great that you're in contact (with Zverev) and that he's interested'. I've had enough of his 'perfect' interviews. Be honest for once," Patea added.

"If Alexander Zverev is saying these things in interviews then I can finally say something about it too" - Brenda Patea

Brenda Patea cheers on Alexander Zverev during the couple's happier times

Just hours after Brenda Patea announced her pregnancy in October, another of Alexander Zverev's ex-girlfriends - Olga Sharypova - accused the US Open finalist of being physically and emotionally abusive towards her during their time together.

Sharypova dated Zverev for a year before the NextGen star got together with Brenda Patea. The Russian claimed that Zverev had been physically abusive several times, and specifically mentioned an episode during the 2019 Laver Cup.

The incident, in her words, drove Sharypova towards an attempt at ending her life, before she was rescued by hotel staff.

At the time, there was speculation that Brenda Patea's refusal to share custody of their future child with Alexander Zverev was an indication that he had been unpleasant towards Patea too. But the German model quickly denied any such rumors.

Following the denial, there was a tacit understanding in the media that Alexander Zverev and Brenda Patea were planning to raise their daughter together. That, however, was a misconception, as revealed now by Patea.

"We had contact two months ago when the thing with his ex (Sharypova) came out but that was it," Patea said. "It's stupid to do this in the media. But if he's saying these things in interviews then I can finally say something about it too."

If the tone of Patea's answers is anything to go by, it seems like Alexander Zverev has been using his "happiness" on becoming a father as a way to repair his public image after Olga Sharypova's accusations. It remains to be seen how the 23-year-old reacts to this new development, especially since he is still alive in the ongoing Australian Open.