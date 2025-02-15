"Be a man and stop blaming your team"; "Arrogant prick" - Fans slam Jannik Sinner for his comments after receiving 3-month doping ban

Jannik Sinner's doping controversy, which made headlines last year, has finally reached its conclusion with a three-month ban from tennis. He issued a statement soon after the announcement, but it was met with backlash from fans.

Sinner tested positive for the banned substance clostebol twice during the 2024 Indian Wells tournament. However, he avoided a ban by attributing it to inadvertent contamination from his physiotherapist’s use of an over-the-counter spray containing the steroid.

Initially cleared by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), the World No. 1 faced an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). After negotiations, he agreed to a three-month ban, effective from February 9 to May 4.

In his statement released by his lawyers, Jannik Sinner said:

"I have always accepted that I am responsible for my team and realise Wada's strict rules are an important protection for the sport I love. On that basis I have accepted Wada's offer to resolve these proceedings on the basis of a three-month sanction.”

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Sinner's comments, with one urging him to take responsibility instead of "blaming" his team. The fan wrote:

"Be a man and stop blaming your team!"

Another wrote:

"Didn’t that wanker claim he was innocent and he did nothing wrong. Arrogant prick."

"Lol im sorry but getting caught not once, but TWICE for doping & then puling out of Olympics where rules r even more strict ab it & theeen playing an innocent part to all of that...ppl get suspended for way less, but i guess the rules dont apply the same to all. Disappointed," another added.

One account posted:

"He did not accept responsibility, lol. I don’t actually blame him that much for that but the reaction some other players would be getting if they behaved that way."

"F*ck off cheater," another tweeted.

One account commented:

"Of course, only his team is innocent. Just pathetic comment from Jannik."

Jannik Sinner expected to be back in action at Italian Open 2025

Jannik Sinner pictured at the 2025 Australian Open | Image Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner's three-month ban runs from February 9 to May 4, after which he will return to action. His comeback tournament is expected to be the Italian Open, an ATP Masters 1000 event, starting on May 7.

Sinner's ban will see him miss key tournaments like the Qatar Open, Dubai Tennis Championships, Indian Wells, and the Miami Open, where he is the defending champion. He will also be absent from the Monte-Carlo Masters, Madrid Open, and a few others.

The Italian is fortunate to return just in time for the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, running from May 25 to June 8. Having reached the semifinals last year, he will aim to improve on that.

