"Beating Novak Djokovic is incredible" - Jannik Sinner lauds compatriot Luca Nardi after Italian's shock Indian Wells win over Serb

Jannik Sinner has lauded compatriot Luca Nardi after the young Italian's shock third-round win over Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells.

Nardi had initially been ousted from the BNP Paribas Open by veteran David Goffin in qualifying. However, he made it to the main draw as a lucky loser after Tomas Martin Etcheverry's withdrawal due to injury. The Italian won 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 against Zhang Zhizhen in the Round of 64.

The result against Zhang set Nardi up for a match against Djokovic in the Round of 32. The Serb, meanwhile, survived a major scare against Aleksandar Vukic in his first match at Indian Wells after a five-year absence from the ATP Masters 1000 event.

In the third round, Nardi was relentless with his aggressive yet accurate shot-making against the World No. 1. Djokovic struggled to cope with the young Italian, who surprisingly clinched the first set 6-4.

However, Djokovic leveled things up by winning the second set 6-3. Ultimately though, it was the World No. 123 who sealed his place in the next round after taking the deciding set 6-3.

World No. 3 Jannik Sinner, lauded the 20-year-old for defeating Djokovic in the pair's first-ever match on the ATP tour.

"He's a very nice guy. He's a really good kid, and I'm really happy for him. These are the moments, you know, playing against the No. 1 in the world, you go on court, you never know what to expect, what's happening. You know, beating him the first time when he plays, it's incredible, no?" Sinner said in a presser after his win against Ben Shelton.

Sinner beat Ben Shelton in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters 7-6(4), 6-1.

Jannik Sinner faces Jiri Lehecka next while Luca Nardi takes on Tommy Paul

Jannik Sinner at the BNP Paribas Open 2024

Jannik Sinner will meet Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters. The Czech, seeded 32nd, edges the Italian in the pair's head-to-head record, 2-1.

Lehecka has been on a giant-killing spree so far at Indian Wells. In the Round of 32, Lehecka ousted World No. 5 Andrey Rublev after a straight-sets win. The Czech then won against 11th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Nardi's Round-of 16 opponent is 17th seed Tommy Paul. During his press conference after the win over Djokovic, the Italian was taken aback when he was asked about his thoughts on facing Paul. Apparently, he had no awareness of who he would face next.

"Tommy Paul for what? I play against him? Oh really... I didn't know that, I mean I didn't check the draw." Nardi said.

The quarterfinal clash between Nardi and Paul would mark the pair's first match on the ATP Tour. Paul defeated Alex Michelsen and Ugo Humbert to reach the quarterfinals at Indian Wells.

