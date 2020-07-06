Beating Pete Sampras made me believe I could beat anybody anywhere: Roger Federer

At the launch of his limited edition shoes, Roger Federer talked about his proudest achievement on the tennis court.

The Swiss also answered a bevvy of other fan questions - including his favorite nickname and least favorite exercise.

During the launch of his limited edition lifestyle sneakers called 'The Roger' in Zurich, Roger Federer answered a lot of fan questions - from what he has done during the pandemic to what his proudest tennis achievement is.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has been recuperating away from the court since undergoing two surgeries on his right knee. Roger Federer said that for the first time in 25 years he has been able to spend more than 5-6 weeks at a stretch at his home in Switzerland.

"It's the first time I have been in Switzerland for this long because of the pandemic," Federer said. "I have been travelling for the last 25 years. The longest I have been at home (during this period) is probably 5-6 weeks. Here we are, 4-5 months in, we are still in Switzerland."

Roger Federer added that he has been enjoying himself during the Swiss summer, and appraised the fans about what he has been up to during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

"Enjoying myself," he said. "The life quality has been great. It is the summer now. People are happy now that they can actually go outside. It's been nice for us as a family as well."

"I have spent a lot of time rehabbing, being on crutches, recovering from the surgery, just taking it step by step. I must say I am feeling much better already again. (But) I am not at the level that I can play tennis fully yet. I think the goal is really to be ready for next year," he added.

Roger Federer then talked about which nickname - of which he has had quite a few during his illustrious career - was his favorite.

"I have had a lot of nicknames during my career. One of them was Dark Federer. It was because of the dark outfit, not the character. People know I am a friendly guy, nice guy, but I am not the evil guy."

The 20-time Grand Slam champion also opened up about the parts of his workout regiment that he doesn't like.

"I don't like the running machine and core exercises even though I used to do them every day because I had back issues. Those are the two things I struggle to get mentally motivated every day."

Roger Federer said in this regard that he likes agility work and doing weights but doesn't quite enjoy running, especially outdoors.

"I like agility work because it mimics my tennis stuff. I like weights. I sit there, I finish. Whereas if I go for a run in the forest, I have to come all the way back. Mentally for me, that is more difficult."

There was a question from an Indian about Roger Federer's second most favorite sport and his favorite player in that sport, and the answer probably disappointed that fan.

"He wants me to say cricket is my second favorite sport and Sachin Tendulkar to be my favorite player," Federer said. "I love cricket but it is not my second best. I will probably go with football and Zinedine Zidane. He is not around (playing) any more. So I will go to basketball and pick LeBron James."

Roger Federer then shifted his attention to basketball legend Michael Jordan, who had been an inspiration for the Swiss while growing up.

"I have met Michael Jordan," Federer said. "He was more for a hero for me growing up like Boris Becker, Stefan Edberg and Pete Sampras. He was one of those iconic idols for me that I looked up to. I was very excited to meet Michael Jordan."

"I always love meeting other athletes. Jordan was different because I looked up to him so much and he was just so smooth. I knew him from the TV and the press. Everything about him was just easy-going, relaxed and controlled. I like that about him."

Roger Federer revealed that current Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is another non-tennis athlete that he admires.

"The same thing for Zinedine Zidane. He is a nice guy. Sometimes they say you should not meet your heroes because you are left disappointed, but I was not with Jordan and Zidane."

One fan asked Roger Federer if he had ever made Rafael Nadal learn any Swiss words, and the 38-year-old replied in the affirmative.

"I have taught some of the tennis players to say the Swiss-German word for a kitchen cupboard. This one is difficult for the people who do not speak Swiss German."

Roger Federer also talked at length about his pre-match rituals, and the one thing he avoids at all costs.

"For me it is always about not being late. I am always paranoid about missing a match due to traffic or something bad happens. So I always like to have my time. I used to be the guy who was not always on time. This has been a big step-up in the second part of my career, especially after having children."

Roger Federer also spoke about the importance of being meticulous and having the right preparation in terms of tactics and warm-up before a match.

"You want to make sure you are organised, make sure all your racquets are ready, make sure I am warmed up correctly and talk about the match tactically with the team, understand the weather conditions - is it windy, cold, warm. And also about what to expect from my opponent and from myself."

"Being realistic about how good I am feeling or what's going to be a problem. How I need to adjust. Do I eat on time? Because I want to not feel bad once I walk on court. I need to have enough stamina for a long match. To keep it fairly simple, I am not really superstitious at all."

Roger Federer also spoke about what he liked to eat during a match, and how he changed his habits as his career progressed.

"Water and banana used to be more at the beginning of my career. Everybody did that. Now you have those bars, electrolytes. I also do it because I am told it is better than water and banana. I do it even though I do not believe it is 100% the right thing to do."

Roger Federer talks about his proudest tennis achievement

Roger Federer at Wimbledon 2001

Roger Federer was later asked about his proudest achievement on a tennis court, and the Swiss legend replied that it was his five-set win over Pete Sampras at Wimbledon 2001.

In his first match on the famed Centre Court, the then 19-year-old Roger Federer downed the four-time defending champion in a pulsating five-setter. That helped him reach the first of his 17 quarterfinals at the grasscourt Major.

Roger Federer is a record eight-time champion at Wimbledon, but it was his win over Sampras in 2001 that put him on the path to greatness.

"Beating Pete Sampras in 2001 at Wimbledon came as a surprise. He was the big big favorite and it was my first time at Centre Court, Wimbledon. It was a huge moment for me."

"I felt like if I could beat Pete Sampras at Wimbledon, I could beat anybody anywhere in the world. It was a reference. So from that standpoint this one really made me believe I could have a truly great career."

Roger Federer also spoke about the actor whom he would like to see play him if a movie was ever made about his stellar career.

"Maybe Leonardo DiCaprio or Matt Damon. I look up to them. They have incredible talent and work ethic. I like their movies, what they have done. So it is going to be one of them."

Roger Federer was then asked to name his favorite shot from three options: slice, lob and smash. His answer wasn't exactly surprising.

"The slice. I do not hit the smash and the lob enough. I am an attacking player. Nobody's signature shot is a smash. The slice, I have probably hit it a million times. Because of my one-handed backhand, the slice makes logical sense for me."