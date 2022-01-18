"Beating Serena Williams at the 2015 Canadian Open is something I will always have in my mind" - Belinda Bencic

Belinda Bencic recently revealed that she considers her victory over Serena Williams at the 2015 Canadian Open one of the most unforgettable moments of her career.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Match Point Canada podcast, the Swiss relived her win against the former World No. 1 in the semifinals of the tournament. Interestingly, Willams was also the No. 1 seed.

Bencic added that even getting to play against the 23-time Grand Slam champion was a "very special" memory and hoped to be able to do it again in the future.

"Beating Serena Williams [at the 2015 Canadian Open] is something I will always have in my mind. It is very special to me to have even gotten to play against her," Bencic said. "It is a wonderful memory and I am hoping I can redo it again."

The Olympic gold medalist reminisced about her run at the tournament, where she became the youngest ever female player to win the title. Bencic was just 18 years and 23 weeks old when she secured the 2015 Canadian Open, then called the Rogers Cup.

On her way to the title, the unseeded Bencic defeated four former World No. 1s. This included Caroline Wozniacki (second round), Ana Ivanovic (quarterfinals), Serena Williams (semifinals) and Simona Halep (final).

The 24-year-old remarked about the freedom with which she played as a player who was new to the WTA stage and therefore did not have anything to lose.

"Sometimes it feels like only yesterday that I won the title in Toronto. A lot has happened since then. I was only a kid. I was new to everything so I played very freely. I had nothing to lose and I beat all top players," Bencic said.

The nostalgia associated with the tournament made her state that she would definitely play in the tournament this year if she is healthy and available at the time. She said:

"It was my first big title and I will remember it forever. If I am healthy and everything else is fine, you can see me at the 2022 Canadian Open for sure."

Serena Williams leads the head-to-head against Belinda Bencic 3-1

The 2019 Hopman Cup was where Belinda Bencic met Serena Williams for the last time

Belinda Bencic's victory against Serena Williams at the 2015 Canadian Open remains her only victory against the 40-year-old in four attempts. The two faced each other for the first time at the 2014 Madrid Masters, where Serena won 6-2, 6-1.

Their second meeting came in the second round of the 2017 Australian Open. Williams defeated the Swiss 6-4, 6-3 and went on to win the tournament, which to this day remains her last Grand Slam title.

They met once more at the 2019 Hopman Cup, where the American prevailed 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Despite the loss, Switzerland won the tie and the Roger Federer-Belinda Bencic pair progressed to the final and notched up their second consecutive Hopman Cup title.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra