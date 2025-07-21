"Beautiful" - Coco Gauff and mother Candi overcome by emotions as American gets commemorated with painting at Cornell Art Museum

Coco Gauff recently received a painting tribute from famous visual artist Harold Caudio. The Cornell Art Museum unveiled the art in the presence of the World No. 2's mother, Candi Gauff, and her grandmother, Yvonne Lee Odom, both of whom were visibly emotional during the occasion.Having turned pro in 2018, Gauff has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top rungs of women's tennis. The American has won two Majors, 19 overall titles in singles and doubles and raked in over $27 million in career prize money winnings.Earlier this week, the Cornell Art Museum in Delray Beach eulogized Coco Gauff with a vibrant pop art piece from Harold Caudio, who has since admitted that he shares his values with the 21-year-old. The latter soon caught wind of the unveiling of the tribute, reposting the video documenting the event on her Instagram handle on Monday (July 21).&quot;Beautiful, thank you @haroldcaudio,&quot; Gauff wrote on her Instagram stories.Via Coco Gauff's Instagram storiesCandi Gauff, who often accompanies her daughter to big tournaments, was overcome by emotions during the exhibition, as she talked about the art in an Instagram reel shared by her.&quot;When I see this piece, and how he describes it, and the background with the darkness and the person goes through their journey...&quot; Mrs. Gauff said before her voice started cracking due to emotions.Via Coco Gauff's Instagram stories View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHarold Caudio also spared a few words for the two-time Major winner and her influence on his daughter in the above reel.&quot;Like, she speaks up, she shows what beliefs look like when people doubt you, and I feel like the same,&quot; he admitted. &quot;I don't feel like I'm just honoring her as an athlete but as a symbol of what rising with integroty looks like. She's somebody that my daughter looks up to.&quot;Coco Gauff is one of the few active WTA players to have won multiple Major titlesCoco Gauff won her second Major title in scintillating fashion at the 2025 French Open a few weeks ago. The American just dropped two sets in her seven victories, eventually downing World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4 in a two-hour-and-40-minute-long title match battle.With her triumph, Gauff joined an elusive list of women's singles players with more than a single Major title in their bag - Venus Williams (7), Iga Swiatek (6), Aryna Sabalenka (3), Victoria Azarenka (2) and Petra Kvitova (2). The World No. 2 will be hopeful of adding to her tally with a title run at the US Open, which will mark the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the year.