Iga Swiatek has received praise from John McEnroe for her representation of both Poland and Ukraine at the 2023 French Open.

On Wednesday, Swiatek defeated Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-2 in their quarterfinal clash on Court Philippe Chatrier in one hour and 28 minutes. The win secured Swiatek a spot in the French Open semifinals and marked her 12th consecutive victory at Roland Garros.

During a recent conversation with Eurosport Poland, John McEnroe was asked about Iga Swiatek's chances of winning the French Open title.

McEnroe stated that Swiatek is a clear favorite to take home the trophy. However, he did note that Aryna Sabalenka could pose a threat to the Pole with her powerful shots and also acknowledged that Sabalenka might struggle to hit those same shots on clay.

McEnroe then went on to praise Swiatek for representing her country and also representing war-affected Ukraine. He described it as "a beautiful thing to see".

"I think for sure she's the biggest favourite. Sabalenka is the one I think could, you know blow her off the court cause she hits so big. But on the clay, it's tougher to do. So big favourite. I hope you know she's been representing her country and representing Ukraine. So it's a beautiful thing to see," McEnroe said.

Iga Swiatek will face Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semifinals of the French Open

After defeating Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek will take on Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semifinals of the French Open.

Haddad Maia secured her spot in the final four of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career by defeating Ons Jabeur 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-1 in the quarterfinals. The win also makes the Brazilian the first player from her country to reach a Major semifinal since Maria Bueno in 1968.

Swiatek and Maia will compete against each other for the second time in their careers, with the latter winning their previous fixture 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 in the third round of the 2022 National Bank Open.

During her post-match press conference, Swiatek discussed the upcoming match and praised Maia's tenacity and fighting spirit.

"Well, for sure she's the fighter, and she showed even today that she's fighting until the last ball. It pays off. For sure you have to kind of be ready even when you feel like you're leading or whatever. You have to play every point 100%," Iga Swiatek said.

"I've never played against her on clay. Again, as before any other match, I will kind of focus on myself and what I want to do on court," she added.

The winner of the clash between Swiatek and Haddad Maia will advance to the French Open final, where they will face either Aryna Sabalenka or Karolina Muchova.

