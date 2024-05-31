Stefanos Tsitsipas is playing all three events that he is eligible to play in at the 2024 French Open. Upon being asked why he is participating in all the events, he said the reason is "love". The Greek's love interest Paula Badosa expressed her affection for the answer.

Tsitsipas has kicked off his French Open campaign well with three wins and qualified for the fourth round of the singles competition. However, he has yet to begin his campaign in the men's doubles and mixed doubles events.

In the men's doubles event, Tsitsipas has paired up with his younger brother Petros. Meanwhile, in the mixed doubles event, he has joined hands with his girlfriend Badosa.

After his third-round win over Zhang Zhizhen, the Greek player was asked why he was participating in all the events at the Paris Slam.

"What's the reason with you playing the whole competition here?" Tsitsipas was asked.

"Well, it's all because of love. Yeah, it is if you think about it... On both sides. It all has to do with love and getting to combine love and tennis is quite exceptional," he responded.

The official X account of the French Open posted the interview and captioned it:

"Love + Tennis. A match made in Paris.."

They tagged Tsitsipas and Badosa and the latter responded with a heart eyes emoji and a heart emoji.

In the first round of the singles event, Tsitsipas got the better of Marton Fucsovics 7-6(7), 6-4, 6-1. The Greek next beat Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 6-2, 6-7(2), 6-4.

On Friday (May 31), Stefanos Tsitsipas faced Zhang Zhizhen in the third round of the competition and comfortably beat him 6-3, 6-3, 6-1. The Greek player will face Matteo Arnaldi in the fourth round.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa will begin their mixed doubles French Open campaign against Ena Shibahara and Nathaniel Lammons

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the BNP Paribas Open 2024.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa were together for almost a year before they announced their breakup earlier in May. However, weeks later, the pair was spotted on the streets of Monaco. They were later spotted together in Paris as well before they announced their reconciliation.

The pair will take to the court at the French Open in the mixed doubles event. They will face the pair of Japanese Ena Shibahara and American Nathaniel Lammons.

In the men's doubles event, the Tsitsipas brothers will take on the pair of Australian John-Patrick Smith and Ukrainian Denys Molchanov.