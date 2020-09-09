Beckovic feels Americans will not be able to affect Novak Djokovic by disqualifying him from the US Open

World No.1 Novak Djokovic had to leave the United States early after being disqualified from the US Open in the fourth round. Playing against Pablo Carreno Busta, Djokovic lost his cool and accidentally hit the ball to a line judge. Serbian academician Matija Beckovic believes that the Americans tried to drag Djokovic to the ground by defaulting him.

In an interview with Hello!, Matija Beckovic opined that if Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal did something like that, the Americans would not have reacted the way they did to Novak Djokovic. He lauded the 2020 Australian Open winner for not protesting on the court and added that this controversy would not significantly impact him.

Novak Djokovic has always been above everyone and above everything: Beckovic

Novak Djokovic checks on the lineswoman after the accident.

Matija Beckovic has admired Novak Djokovic's character and work over the last few years. Giving his view on the latest controversy surrounding the Belgrade-based player, Beckovic said:

"I am afraid that the tennis organization disqualified itself more than him with that decision. And I don't believe that in a similar situation they would do it to someone else, and especially not to Federer or Nadal."

Novak Djokovic was in terrific form this year as he had won 26 matches on the trot before being defaulted at the US Open. He was the overwhelming favorite to win the competition, and exiting the tourney in this manner might impact his mindset. However, Beckovic had a contrasting opinion on this matter.

"He has always been above everyone and above everything, so he will stay that way. The Americans will not be able to take that away because of one ball. He went too high to be dragged to the ground," the 80-year-old continued.

Beckovic on whether Novak Djokovic's default was a national tragedy in Serbia

Novak Djokovic brought some of the biggest tennis stars to Serbia earlier this year.

Beckovic tried to draw some positives from this controversy and stated that Djokovic not going against the organizers was something that deserved applause. When asked if the 17-time Grand Slam winner's US Open default had become a national tragedy in his home country, Matija responded:

"Our world does not really understand tennis, nor is it our national sport. But our world saw his matches as squares in which we liked to see ourselves and how we would look when hit one on one in those conflicts. I am convinced that our Novak will come out of everything even stronger."

From these moments, we grow stronger and we rise above. Sharing love with everyone. Europe here I come ✈️ (2/2) — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) September 7, 2020

Novak Djokovic tweeted that he would return to Europe soon and begin his preparations for the upcoming clay season. The Serbian player might feel better in France because the organizers have planned to invite around 5,000 spectators to Roland Garros.