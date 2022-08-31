"Been a long wait, I thought that maybe I will not be able to be back" - Rafael Nadal after 2022 US Open 1R win against Rinky Hijikata 

Rafael Nadal stated that he was, at times, unsure about taking part in the US Open ever again. He last played in New York in 2019, when he won the title.

The Spaniard withdrew from the 2020 edition, citing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. He sat out of the tournament last year due to a long-standing foot injury that he has been managing for the better part of 15 years.

On his return to Flushing Meadows on Tuesday, Nadal got past Australian Rinky Hijikata 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 to progress to the second round. Speaking in his post-match on-court interview, he stated that while he had doubts about competing at the event ever again, he's happy to be back.

"Yeah [it's been three years]. Very happy. [It] has been yeah a long wait. For some time I thought that maybe I will not be able to be back, but here I am now. Super happy," he said, adding, "The night sessions here in New York are the best without a doubt, so can’t thank enough everyone [for coming to watch]."

The 36-year-old dropped the first set before bouncing back to claim the win. With the Mallorcan having played just once (Borna Coric, Cincinnati Masters) since withdrawing from the Wimbledon semifinals because of an abdominal injury, the lack of match practice was evident in his sluggish start to the contest.

"Well, I didn't play much for the last 50 days. Only one match I think. It's about being humble enough to accept the process, to build the positive things day after day in the practises and today in the match having a three-hours-eight-minutes match against a tough opponent. It's a moment to survive, stay positive and just accept the things how they are happening and then stay positive, stay with the right attitude. Tomorrow, one more day to practice and after tomorrow another opportunity. So we're just enjoying the fact that I'm here and I am here to try my best thing in every day," he said.

Fabio Fognini awaits Rafael Nadal in 2022 US Open 2R

Rafael Nadal in action at the 2022 US Open.

Rafael Nadal, seeded second at this year's US Open, has won 19 of his last 20 matches at the season’s final Grand Slam. He has also won all 20 of his matches at the Majors this year.

After losing the first set to a pumped-up Rinky Hijikata, the 22-time Grand Slam champion broke early in the final three sets to take control of the contest and seal victory. He will next face Fabio Fognini, who came from two sets down in his opening-round clash to win 1-6, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 against Aslan Karatsev.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala