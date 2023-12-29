"Before the match it was impossible to imagine myself winning it" - Rafael Nadal recalls 2022 Australian Open final against Daniil Medvedev

Rafael Nadal will be back on the court at the Brisbane International after missing nearly a year of tennis action due to a hip injury.

The Spaniard, who last played at the 2023 Australian Open, was spotted hitting the practice courts ahead of the ATP 250 event before fulfilling pre-tournament press duties.

Nadal spoke to the media about a range of topics including his injury layoff, fitness, and expectations for the 2024 season.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion also found a moment to reflect on his stellar run to the title during the 2022 Australian Open, telling ABC News that he still did not know how he won that final against Daniil Medvedev.

The Spaniard said that heading into the contest in 2022, he thought it was “impossible” to reclaim the trophy that he had first lifted 13 years ago in 2009.

"I still don't know," Rafael Nadal said. "Before the match it was impossible to imagine myself winning that match."

The former champion, however, defied his own expectations, ousting his much-younger opponent in a titanic five-set tussle. Nadal came back from two sets down to beat Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in five hours and 24 minutes.

By virtue of winning the contest, Nadal had at the time surpassed the all-time joint record of 20 men's singles Grand Slam titles that he shared with fellow members of the ‘Big 3’ Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

The win had also seen him become the fourth man to complete the double career Grand Slam after Djokovic, Roy Emerson and Rod Laver.

“Much better than what I expected a month ago” - Rafael Nadal gives positive update on his fitness

Rafael Nadal hitting the practice courts in Brisbane during the Australia Open swing.

Rafael Nadal also gave fans an update on his fitness levels, saying that he was feeling much better than he had expected a month ago. However, he was quick to mention that he was not setting any long-term goals just yet.

"Much better than what I expected a month ago. I can't have super long-term goals because I don't see myself playing a super long time," Rafael Nadal said.

Nadal will make his long-awaited comeback to the Tour at the 2024 Brisbane International, which commences with main draw action on Monday, January 1.

The Spaniard was given a wildcard entry into the main draw. Leading the field at this year’s tournament is top seed Holger Rune, while the likes of Grigor Dimitrov and Ben Shelton also feature in the draw.

