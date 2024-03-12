Novak Djokovic suffered an upset of epic proportions against rising Italian sensation Luca Nardi in Indian Wells 2024.

Djokovic, who was the top seed at the Masters 1000 event, faced a lucky loser in Nardi in the third round on Monday, March 11. The Serb was off to a discouraging start as he failed to produce a single break point in the opening set. Meanwhile, Nardi cashed in on his sole break point in the fifth game. He proceeded to clinch the opener.

Novak Djokovic made the first move in the second set by breaking his 16-years-junior opponent in the third game. He, however, failed to consolidate the break as Nardi drew level 2-2. Despite the setback, the five-time tournament champion yet again earned the advantage in the sixth game of the set. He maintained his lead thereafter to force a decider.

Instead of slackening against the World No. 1, Luca Nardi raised his level in the third set, launching a staggering 16 winners against Novak Djokovic’s two. The Italian clinched a decisive break in the sixth game and soon rushed to a 5-2 lead. Nardi crossed the finish line with the score reading 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Acknowledging his first victory over a World No. 1, Nardi said:

“Before this night no one knew me. I hope that now the crowd enjoyed the game and I’m super happy with this one,” the World No. 123 said in his on-court interview.

Interestingly, Luca Nardi had failed to make the main draw in Indian Wells, having lost in his second qualifying match against David Goffin. He got a second bite at the cherry after Argentine Tomas Etcheverry pulled out of the event.

The Indian Wells defeat to Nardi is thus Novak Djokovic’s career's first against a lucky loser.

“I don’t know man, really, I don’t know. I think it is a miracle. Because you know, I’m a 20-years-old guy, 100 in the world, beating Novak. So, crazy, crazy,” the 20-year-old said.

Luca Nardi on compatriot Jannik Sinner's impact on his performance against Novak Djokovic in Indian Wells:

"It is something that pushed me"

Nardi pictured at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

Luca Nardi is the second Italian to defeat Novak Djokovic this year. The Serb’s previous loss came in the semifinal of the 2024 Australian Open against eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

Three of Djokovic’s last five losses have come against the 22-year-old. Sinner previously defeated the 24-time Grand Slam champion in the group stage of the 2023 ATP Finals. He clinched his second win over the Serb in the semifinals of the Davis Cup the following week.

Sinner is currently on a 17-match winning streak in 2024 and has not lost a single match thus far.

Speaking about the World No. 3’s impact on his latest performance, Luca Nardi said:

“For sure, I mean, watching Jannik winning all the matches, for sure it is something that pushed me to be better,” he said in the on-court interview.

“I didn’t expect to win today but I always try to do my best in practice and this happened. I’m really happy,” he added.

Nardi will next face home favorite Tommy Paul for a spot in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis