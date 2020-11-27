Following the death of Diego Maradona, one of the greatest footballers of all time, Jorge Ferrari, a UAE-based photographer detailed his experiences with the Argentine when he would frequent the Emirates. Maradona revealed his fondness for tennis and one of its biggest superstars - Roger Federer.

The photographer detailed his experience with Maradona when the World Cup winner happened to meet the Swiss maestro at the 2013 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Diego Maradona was really in awe of Roger Federer: Ferrari on their meeting in Dubai in 2013

Roger Federer

As per Khaleej Times, the Argentine photographer claimed that he could not believe his eyes when his childhood idol and compatriot displayed a child-like admiration when he met Roger Federer.

"He came to watch Roger Federer. At the end of the match, Maradona wanted to meet Federer," said Ferrari. "So we went with him through the Dubai Stadium tunnel, which has all the pictures of the tournament champions and he kept stopping and kissing the Federer pictures."

The Argentine claimed that Maradona was a massive fan of the 20-time Grand Slam champion. Ferrari also revealed that the footballing legend had often expressed his desire to meet the Swiss maestro, and upon doing so, was in complete awe of the man.

"When Federer eventually arrived there after the end of his match, Maradona was nearly crying. He hugged and kissed him," said Ferrari. "Maradona was really in awe of Federer. It was not like people like us meeting Federer, you know. It was Maradona meeting Federer. But he was super excited like he was some little kid meeting his idol."

The tennis world has mourned the loss of Diego Maradona over the last few days with the likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Diego Schwartzman paying homage to the legend on social media. The latter, an Argentine himself, recently claimed that his parents named him after Diego Maradona.

Roger Federer is yet to comment or pay tribute to Maradona so far, despite having met the Argentine legend on various occasions. However, videos and pictures of those meetings with Maradona have done the rounds on social media in the past few days, particularly his emotional reaction to Maradona's message during an exhibition match in Buenos Aires in 2019: