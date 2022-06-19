"Being compared to Federer, Djokovic and Murray is very nice, but I can't compare myself to them" - Matteo Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini marked his successful return to action with a second straight final on grass, reaching the summit clash at the Queen's Club Championships. In doing so, the Italian became only the fourth active player to reach four consecutive finals on the surface, since he also made the final at Queen's Club and Wimbledon last year.

The other three players to have achieved the feat are probably three of the greatest grasscourt players of all time -- Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. Despite the fact that he will now be mentioned in the same breath as these three modern-day greats, Berrettini doesn't think he has achieved enough to be compared to them.

Speaking at his press conference after the 6-4, 6-3 victory over Botic van de Zandschlup in the semifinals, the World No. 10 remarked that he was focussed only on enjoying himself on the tennis court and not on any records.

The Italian had high praise for the men whose ranks he joined today, noting that he had grown up idolising them. But his competitive side peeked out regardless, as Berrettini hoped he would get the opportunity to test his mettle against them in the not-so-distant future.

"Being compared to Federer, Djokovic and Murray is very nice. Obviously I can't compare myself to them, but for me it's a pleasure to play and have fun. I've watched them all my life. Who knows, I'll try to beat them," Matteo Berrettini said.

Matteo Mosciatti @matmosciatti11 #cinchChampionships “È incredibile. Ho giocato il miglior match della settimana. Pioggia e vento? È la Gran Bretagna. Ci fermiamo e ripartiamo. Non mi paragono a #Federer #Djokovic , li ho ammirati per tutta la vita. Proverò a batterli” 🎙 #Berrettini “È incredibile. Ho giocato il miglior match della settimana. Pioggia e vento? È la Gran Bretagna. Ci fermiamo e ripartiamo. Non mi paragono a #Federer e #Djokovic, li ho ammirati per tutta la vita. Proverò a batterli” 🎙 #Berrettini #cinchChampionships

The 26-year-old was quite happy with the way he battled it out against van de Zandschlup, calling it the best match he played all week. With the final looming on Sunday, Berrettini remains confident that he can do it once more to take his second title of the year.

"It is incredible to be back in the final, I am very happy. It was a very tough match, we stopped because of the rain. I had a lot of chances, I was broken in the final of the first set. I played my best match of the week, now I have to play the final," Matteo Berrettini said.

Matteo Berrettini takes on Filip Krajinovic in the final of the Queen's Club Championships

Following his victory over Botic van de Zandschlup, Matteo Berrettini will cross swords with Filip Krajinovic in the final of the 2022 Queen's Club Championships. The Serb has had a dream run at the tournament so far, having beaten Jenson Brooksby, Sam Querrey, and Marin Cilic along the way.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Serbia's Filip Krajinovic beats Cilic, who is becoming a trendy pick on grass, to reach the ATP 500 Queen's Club final.



Will face Berrettini for the title. Serbia's Filip Krajinovic beats Cilic, who is becoming a trendy pick on grass, to reach the ATP 500 Queen's Club final. Will face Berrettini for the title.

The duo have faced off twice on the ATP tour till date, with both meetings going in favor of the World No. 10. However, this is the first time they will be taking on each other on grass. A victory for Berrettini on Sunday will give him his seventh tour title, while Krajinovic will be looking to lift his first ever ATP title in his now fifth attempt.

