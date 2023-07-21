"Being concerned about this is really f**king weird" - Tennis fans furious over podcaster objectifying Simona Halep's breast surgery at the age of 17

Simona Halep, who was a French Open junior champion back in 2008, had 34DD breasts at one point in her life. The extra weight on her chest was uncomfortable and caused severe back pain, which hampered her performance on the court.

The former World No.1 then had to undergo breast reduction surgery as having bigger breasts did affect her game and attempts to reach the top spot in the WTA Rankings. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, she talked about her decision to have the surgery.

"When I did it [breast reduction surgery], I did it for tennis. Doing that was really important to today be No. 1. I don’t feel I made sacrifices by being here or playing tennis because I really like this sport, and it’s never tough to go and practice."

Recently, Eric Conn, the host of the HardMenPodcast, weighed in on the issue on Twitter, saying that what Simona Halep has done as a teenager is a war against the female body and nature.

"Simona Halep had breast reduction surgery as a teenager. Why? Her 34DD chest was getting in the way of her sporting dream so she went under the knife at the age of 17. This is a war against the female body & nature," he wrote.

Tennis fans were apparently enraged by Conn's remark and took to Twitter to vent their fury. According to one user, this objectification of women's and teenage girls' bodies spreads and promotes a very disturbing attitude.

"The sense of entitlement to women and girls' bodies is disturbing and explains a lot about r*pe culture, transphobia, child marriage, and abortion bans. These people and their views of women and children are dangerous. Many of the comments, about a teenager's breasts, are gross," the user wrote.

The Road Jess Travelled @JessPected The sense of entitlement to women and girls' bodies is disturbing and explains a lot about rape culture, transphobia, child marriage, and abortion bans. These people and their views of women and children are dangerous. Many of the comments, about a teenager's breasts, are gross. pic.twitter.com/jvO6krnosN

Another user described the difficulties women face as a result of having large breasts, writing:

"Do u understand how debilitating it is to have large t*ts!?! constant back pain, clothes that dont fit, unnecessary attention from pervy men. You don't understand how much of a struggle it is and I think most women (including me !! ) would get a reduction if they could."

liv @kokinakkis2 do u understand how debilitating it is to have large tits!?! constant back pain, clothes that dont fit, unnecessary attention from pervy men. you dont understand how much of a struggle it is and i think most women (including me !! ) would get a reduction if they could twitter.com/Eric_Conn/stat…

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Bethany S. Mandel @bethanyshondark @Eric_Conn My dude, you have no idea how painful a DD would be as an athlete. It is weird and creepy to comment on a woman’s breasts like this.

❤️‍🔥APOSTLE BRAH❤️‍🔥 @apostle_brah @Eric_Conn Why do you care about the breasts of a woman that isn’t your wife?

Courtney O’Dell @sweetcsdesigns



Two, strap a set of giggly dumbbells to your chest and go about your day. See how the neck and back pain becomes overwhelming. Going from a DD to a C isn’t removal… @Eric_Conn One, it’s reeeeeally creepy to be analyzing a young girls boobs that she still has, she just made more comfortable.Two, strap a set of giggly dumbbells to your chest and go about your day. See how the neck and back pain becomes overwhelming. Going from a DD to a C isn’t removal… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

MJ @morganisawizard @Eric_Conn super creepy post bro. if i was your wife i’d be absolutely mortified my husband was publicly lamenting about another woman having slightly less breast tissue.

TbetZ @tbet_z @Eric_Conn Why did you post the pic drawing attention to a young girls boobs??

Dumfukdetector 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 @Dumfukdetector



Could you be anymore pathetic?!? 🤡 @Eric_ConnCould you be anymore pathetic?!? 🤡

Lucy-in-the-sky32🇿🇦 @in_the_sky34221 @Eric_Conn This is such a creepy tweet

Simona Halep has been charged with a second doping offense

Simona Halep pictured at the National Bank Open Toronto - Day 9.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) confirmed in May that former World No. 1 Simona Halep has been charged with a second breach of anti-doping rules.

The Romanian has been provisionally suspended since October 2022 after testing positive for a banned substance called roxadustat at the US Open last year. This substance stimulates red blood cell production.

According to the ITIA, the two-time Grand Slam winner has been charged again "relating to irregularities in her athlete biological passport." The Athlete Biological Passport program continuously monitors biological data to identify potential doping violations.