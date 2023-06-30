Polish tennis player Kamil Majchrzak has revealed that the ITIA (International Tennis Integrity Agency) has slapped him with a doping ban for “unintentionally” consuming prohibited substances.

On Thursday, June 29, Majchrzak revealed that he was issued a 13-month ban by the ITIA. The suspension is the result of the Pole’s doping tests that came out positive during his appearances at the 2022 Sofia Open, the Japan Open, and the Seoul Challenger.

After a thorough lab testing of the supplements Majchrzak was consuming, it was concluded that the banned substances were found in his isotonic drink – commonly consumed by athletes. However, it was only Majchrzak whose tests came out positive for “extremely low concentrations” of the banned substances, as per his admission.

“The product was used by other athletes who were tested and never had a positive doping test. I was facing disqualification for 4 years. Based on the evidence presented by me and the decision of ITIA, the penalty was reduced to 13 months and I have been punished for unintentional/accidental doping,” Kamil Majchrzak wrote on social media.

“I would like to emphasize that the use of doping or any other form of cheating in sport is contrary to my values,” he said.

The 27-year-old confessed that he had been living his worst nightmare, ever since being provisionally suspended in December 2022.

“Never in my worst nightmare could I have imagined that I would spend all my time and energy in the middle of a tennis season, entirely devoted to clearing my name – especially regarding a positive doping test,” he said.

Majchrzak remarked that the “cruel experience” was bound to have a lasting impact on his life, but he stated that he will be working towards accepting the circumstances and focusing on the future. The Pole, who is expecting to return to the courts in January 2024, expressed his determination to make a mark in tennis despite the setback.

“Undoubtedly, this cruel experience will leave its mark on my life. I still have to face great emotions and stress. Every day I have to work on accepting the current state and focusing on the future. However, deep down I know that I have not said my last word as an athlete,” the tennis player assured.

After ITIA's prolonged delay, former tennis No. 1 Simona Halep begins 1st hearing in doping case

Simona Halep was provisionally suspended after a positive test in October 2022

Former World No. 1 Simona Halep was provisionally suspended in October 2022, after testing positive for a prohibited substance called Roxadustat. The player, however, has yet to receive a verdict regarding the case.

In April 2023, the tennis player came forward with allegations against the ITIA for deliberately delaying her proceeding, despite her providing evidence that her positive test was a result of supplement contamination. She has since been slapped by the ITIA with a second doping offense, this time, regarding irregularities found in her Athletic Biological Passport.

The two-time Grand Slam champion, who has maintained her innocence throughout the ordeal, finally appeared at the London District Court on June 28 and 29, to appeal against her suspension. The initial verdict in her case is expected to be delivered within two weeks.

