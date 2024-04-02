"Being World No.1 & a multiple Grand Slam champion, I still think that can get better for Iga Swiatek" - Jelena Dokic predicts bigger things for Pole

At the young age of 22, Iga Swiatek has already put together an impressive list of achievements, be it reaching the World No. 1 ranking or capturing four Grand Slam titles.

Tennis commentator and former World No. 4 Jelena Dokic believes that things will only go up for the Pole from here on out.

In a recent interview for the Australian Open website previewing the month of April, Dokic praised Swiatek’s consistent results in recent years.

The Australian dubbed the World No. 1 the “most explosive” player on the Tour and the best mover, saying that she is primed to achieve bigger things.

"In a way it speaks to how good and consistent she is, that when she does lose a match it is a bit of a shock,” Jelena Dokic said.

"I think she's the most explosive player on tour, who probably moves the best as well. Because she does move so well, that defensive style she can actually learn to do that… believe it or not, being No.1 in the world and a multiple Grand Slam champion, I still think that can get better," she added.

Dokic, however, took note of one weakness in the Swiatek game, saying she can be pushed onto the backfoot when facing the big hitters who can hit flat into her forehand.

"When opponents go hard, fast, flat into her forehand, they will get some errors when they push her on the back foot, and that's what's been happening at times," Jelena Dokic said.

"Iga Swiatek is improving her serve... the next step is adding in variation" - Jelena Dokic

Dokic noted the improvements that Iga Swiatek has made to her serve.

Jelena Dokic also took note of the improvements that Iga Swiatek has made to her serve and added that the next step should be to bring more variation into her game.

The Australian said small additions like slices and drop shots or willingness to come into the net will help her take her game to the next level.

“[Iga Swiatek] is improving her serve, she's adjusted her motion, and I think the next step is adding in variation – slice, drop shot, coming forward," Jelena Dokic said.

"These aren’t changes; I look at them as additions, and this will take her to that next level when maybe things don't go so well, then she can go to something like coming forward," she added.

Circling back to her serve, Dokic said she liked the fact that Swiatek was paying more attention to her second serve by adding more pop to it.

"She has worked on getting a bit more pop on her serve and getting a bit more out of her second serve. I like when players look for those extra things," the Australian said.