Novak Djokovic's coach Marian Vajda believes his charge has had a successful 2020 season, despite the occasional setbacks and crises.

The Serb won his 17th Major at the Australian Open, beating Dominic Thiem in a thrilling five-set final. He also ended the season as World No. 1 for a sixth time, tying Pete Sampras' record in the process.

Novak Djokovic began the season by going undefeated in his first three tournaments, winning the ATP Cup, the Australian Open and the Dubai Duty Free Championships. However, the 33-year-old didn't fare as well as he would have hoped upon the return of the tour following the COVID-19 lockdown.

Still, Vajda focused on the positives from an up-and-down season, and stressed on how 'incredible' Djokovic's feat of ending as No. 1 for a sixth time was.

"Novak has done something incredible, being the year-end world No. 1 for a sixth time is a fantastic achievement. He has met the goal he set at the beginning of the season," Vajda said.

The suspension of the tour between March to August was not the best of times for Novak Djokovic. He faced severe backlash for organizing the Adria Tour, where he along with several other players were infected with the COVID-19 virus.

Djokovic did not win the French Open or the US Open in the second half of the season. However, he did manage to claim two Masters Series titles in New York and Rome, which pleased his coach.

"I appreciate that he achieved successful results even after the restart of the season. I was a little worried about how his fitness, he also overcame the coronavirus," Vajda added.

"The tournament in New York was unfortunate due to the disqualification, otherwise he could have gotten far there as well. At the French Open, Rafa gave an excellent performance in the finals, he had an incredible length of strokes. Novak was not completely in his element," the Croat added.

Novak Djokovic to begin training for next season in December: Marian Vajda

Novak Djokovic at the Nitto ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic will begin his training for the 2021 season on 10 December, as he bids to win a record ninth Australian Open title. The schedule of the Australian summer is yet to be confirmed, but Vajda hopes that the bio-bubble in Melbourne will be similar to those in Paris and New York.

The players were allowed to train while being inside the bio-bubble at both the US Open and the French Open.

"It will be very strenuous from an organizational point of view. We will see when the Australian Open starts and whether the preparatory tournaments will take place. It would be great if there was a bubble at the Australian Open like New York and Paris and everything can take place right on the campus in Melbourne," said Vajda.