"Believe in yourself, never listen to people" - Australian Open champ Aryna Sabalenka on how to become 'the best tennis player'

Recently-crowned Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka has shared her secret to becoming "the best tennis player."

Sabalenka beat reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the summit clash to lift her maiden Grand Slam singles title. The Belarusian fifth seed mounted a spirited comeback on Rod Laver Arena after losing the opening set to prevail 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The win propelled Sabalenka back to her career-best ranking of World No. 2 and extended her winnig streak in 2023 to 11 matches.

In a video uploaded to Instagram by the official account of the Australian Open, the 24-year-old spoke to a young tennis enthusiast during her dazzling photoshoot with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup on Sunday.

When asked what advice she would give the young fan "to become the best tennis player," Sabalenka revealed her key to success.

"Just work hard, believe in yourself and never listen to people around, only your family and coach," Aryna Sabalenka said.

This is Sabalenka's second ATP title in 2023. The Belarussian kicked off her year with by clinching the Adelaide International 1. Sabalenka did not drop a set as she beat Lina Noskova, 6-3, 7-6(4), in the summit clash to lift the 18th ATP title of her career.

"I think right now I have more respect to myself" - Aryna Sabalenka after winning her maiden Australian Open singles title

2023 Australian Open: Women's Champion Photocall

Aryna Sabalenka played some of her best tennis to secure the Australian Open singles title in Melbourne on Saturday. The 2022 WTA Finals runner-up beat Belinda Bencic, Elise Martins, Magda Linette, and others en route to her maiden Grand Slam title.

Speaking at the press conference, Sabalenka reflected on her win against Elena Rybakina in the final. Speaking about her popularity back home, Sabalenka said that there aren't "many good athletes" in Belarus, which is why people are proud of her for being a Grand Slam winner.

"I don't know. I mean, I think famous in my country? It's not so many good athletes in my country. That's why I'm famous there. I mean, I think so. I think people proud of me," Sabalenka said.

"I think right now I have a little bit, yeah, more respect to myself. I kind of starting to understand that I'm actually good player. I have to respect, not only respect everybody, respect myself as well, you know?"

