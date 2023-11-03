Swiss tennis player Belinda Bencic is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Martin Hromkovic.

Belinda Bencic has been in a relationship with her fitness coach and former Slovak football player Martin Hromkovic since November 2018. On Friday, November 3, the pair took to social media to announce the happy news.

Bencic posted an adorable family picture with Hromkovic and their pet Rottweiler named Paula. The couple was captured holding newborn booties.

“Excepting our little miracle soon! We can’t wait to meet you,” the 26-year-old wrote in the caption on Instagram.

Belinda Bencic has enjoyed a tremendous tennis career so far. Her highlights include winning the gold medal in singles and the silver medal in doubles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She has also won two WTA 1000s at the 2015 Canadian Open and the 2019 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Bencic, who has a career-high ranking of World No. 4, enjoyed a successful first half of the 2023 season as well. She replicated her career-best result at the Australian Open by reaching the fourth round, and lifted two titles at the WTA 500 events in Adelaide and Abu Dhabi.

She additionally featured in the summit clash of the Charleston Open, where she was the defending champion. This time around, however, the Swiss fell short against repeat opponent Ons Jabeur.

Bencic then faced a setback when she suffered a hip injury, which pushed her to the sidelines for almost two months.

Belinda Bencic, currently ranked World No. 14, was last seen in action at the 2023 San Diego Open in September. She faced an opening-round loss to Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the event.

The player was then supposed to play at the Guadalajara Open, but pulled out of the WTA 1000 event citing food poising. The illness derailed her for the rest of the season and her 2023 campaign came to a premature halt.

Belinda Bencic will soon join Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber in the 'new mothers' club'

Belinda Bencic at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Belinda Bencic, who will welcome her first child in 2024, will have the company of newly-minted mothers such as Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber, who gave birth in 2023.

Kerber, a three-time Grand Slam champion, announced the birth of her first child, a daughter named Liana, in February this year.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka, meanwhile, became a mother for the first time in July 2023. She welcomed her daughter, Shai, with rapper boyfriend Cordae.

Both Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber, who are currently on a maternity break, will soon make a return to competition. While the German has confirmed that she will be making her comeback at the 2024 United Cup, Osaka is expected to kick off her campaign at the 2024 Australian Open.