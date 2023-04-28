Belinda Bencic will be donning a new logo on the tennis courts upon her comeback from injury.

On Thursday, April 27, Bencic hard-launched her new partnership with Japanese sportswear brand Asics. The announcement comes a month after the brand’s major ambassador - World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, parted ways to team up with Roger Federer-backed Swiss manufacturer On.

The news also means Bencic has joined the likes of Andrey Rublev, Marta Kostyuk, Elina Svitolina, Sloane Stephens and Donna Vekic, among others, in terminating their partnership with American sportswear giant Nike this year.

Bencic was sponsored by Nike for six years, from March 2017 onwards. Prior to that, she also donned kits from Adidas and Yonex.

The former World No. 4 will be seen in Asics attire going forward. She is expected to wear Asics’ Solution Speed FF 2 shoes in her next tournament appearance.

In the video announcing her new sponsorship deal, Bencic reminisced about her first pair of Asics shoes from her junior days.

“My first ever Asics shoes that I wore. I can remember these were like, [we] were on a cloud,” she said.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist expressed her excitement about joining the Asics family and remarked that it was a full-circle moment for her.

“It’s a great feeling that finally now, I am with Asics. They are the best shoes. It’s such a cool feeling that I can finally, officially wear them. I’m really happy that the circle is closing in. Nothing feels better than playing in Asics,” she said.

Belinda Bencic will miss Madrid Open and Italian Open this year

Belinda Bencic at the 2023 Charleston Open

Belinda Bencic last featured in the final of the 2023 Charleston Open, where she fell short of her title defense against repeat opponent Ons Jabeur. A few days after the tournament's conclusion, the Swiss tennis player announced that she has withdrawn from the clay WTA 1000 events in Madrid and Rome as she recuperates from a hip injury.

“I, unfortunately, will be missing both Madrid and Rome in the next few weeks,” she said. “I have some discomfort on my hip, which I struggled a bit with during the US swing as well. I will miss both tournaments dearly but will be back in a few weeks”

The 26-year-old stated that she will rest and recover to mark her return in time for the French Open.

“[I] need to take a little rest and recover to be back at 100% for Roland Garros. [I] can't wait to be back competing soon and continuing in great form," she added.

Bencic, currently ranked World No. 11, has enjoyed decent success so far this year. She has made it to three finals, winning two titles – at the Adelaide International 2 and the Abu Dhabi Open, and losing her most recent in Charleston.

Poll : 0 votes