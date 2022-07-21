Belinda Bencic most followed by fellow WTA players on Instagram, Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu rank well outside the top 20

British tennis superstar Emma Raducanu is only ranked 27th when it comes to players who have the most fellow WTA players as followers. Swiss national Belinda Bencic holds the top spot in these rankings as she is the most followed by her peers on Instagram.

The research was done by a tennis forum member and they came to this conclusion and looked at the accounts of Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu, all of whom are well outside the top-20. Meanwhile, the likes of Anett Kontaveit, Maria Sakkari and Amanda Anisimova are hot on the heels of Bencic as players with the most followers from fellow WTA athletes.

The likes of Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur and Ajla Tomljanovic also feature in the top-10 of players with the most fellow WTA players as followers. Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and Simona Halep make the list as the 17th and 18th with 25 and 24 fellow WTA players as followers on Instagram.

Bencic leads the way with 47 fellow WTA players as followers on the social media platform, Anett Konatveit and the rest are quite a long way off with Kontaveit having 38 of her peers following her on Instagram.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has nearly a million followers on the platform, with 23 of them being WTA players, while reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu has amassed over 2.4 million followers on Instagram but is followed by only 23 of her peers.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



US Open Queen Emma Raducanu is back on hard court!

Emma Raducanu breaks into the top-10

Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Since her victory at the US Open last year, Emma Raducanu has had a whirlwind 2022 season. The Brit has taken on several sponsorship deals while her performances on court have suffered. Despite this, the Brit will approach the hardcourt swing in America as the World No. 10

Raducanu is the fifth British player to break into the top-10 of the women's rankings since the introduction of the system. With Wimbledon not carrying any points this year, Karolina Pliskova dropped eight spots in the rankings, allowing Raducanu to enter the top 10. The Brit lost in the second round at SW19 to Caroline Garcia in straight sets.

wta @WTA



Welcome to the Top 10 @EmmaRaducanu enters the ranking at No.10 and is the fifth British woman to break into the Top 10 since the system was introduced!

Emma Raducanu has had a poor run of form on the tennis court this year. The newly crowned World No. 10 didn't reach the quarterfinals of a tournament until her run to the semifinals of the Stuttgart Open, where she lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

Raducanu has also failed to get past the second round of a Major this year; she has lost in the round-of-64 at every Grand Slam.

