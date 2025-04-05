Belinda Bencic gets honest about how she balanced motherhood with tennis

Belinda Bencic explained how she navigated her journey for the past couple of years, embracing motherhood while keeping in mind her tennis career. The Swiss took a prolonged hiatus from the sport owing to her pregnancy and made a comeback to the sport towards the end of 2024, when her newborn, Bella, was just six months old.

Since her comeback, Bencic has shown impeccable strength on the court, becoming a role model for women in sports who have a challenging time getting back on track after giving birth. The 28-year-old won this year's Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open and celebrated with her daughter and partner Martin Hromkovic, who played a pivotal role in her success post-birth.

In the inaugural episode of Love All Podcast by former tennis star Kim Clijsters, Bencic spoke in detail about how she navigated the timings to train while her daughter was asleep and that they would usually take her along for training sessions so as to be available for her if needed.

"Well first, we kind of always took her with us. I mean, she was very small still, you know? So she was just sleeping in the stroller and just not really realizing yet if I’m playing or not," she said.

"So we would always set up our practices at the time when she had her naps. It was like, you know how they say, “Sleep when the baby sleeps”? For us, it was “Train when the baby sleeps,"” she quipped.

Even though Belinda Bencic has been facing group stage hiccups in the ongoing season, she has still delivered some promising performances to keep her hopes alive for a few more titles.

Belinda Bencic's career after coming back from motherhood

Belinda Bencic at the Miami Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Belinda Bencic made a comeback to the sport in October of 2024 at an ITF tournament in Hamburg after giving birth in April of the same year. Time after that was a quest for her to find a grip on herself and to be able to make a strong comeback in major tournaments.

In the 2025 season, Bencic started with the Adelaide International, followed by the Australian Open- in both of which she had back-to-back fourth-round exits but delivered strong performances in most of the matches. She found glory in Abu Dhabi and, since then, has been one to watch out for as a performer in big stages, including a stellar run at Indian Wells.

However, Belinda Bencic faced a shocking loss to Sofia Kenin in the Round of 32 at the Charleston Open but will look to fare well in the rest of the clay season.

