Belinda Bencic's daughter Bella adorably joins Swiss and father Martin Hromkovic in family training session

Belinda Bencic shared glimpses of her staircase training session at home as she recovers from her arm injury that ended her Italian Open and French Open runs. Bencic's daughter, who was born in April 2024, and her husband, Martin Hromkovic, also accompanied her in the homely workout.

Belinda Bencic, who peaked at No.4 in the world rankings, started her 2025 season at the United Cup, winning the opening stage but succumbing to Italy in the second group tie. She made it to the fourth round of the Australian Open, losing to Coco Gauff in three sets. The Swiss ended her WTA 1000 runs prematurely in Miami and Madrid before taking the court for the Italian Open.

She injured her arm in the opening set and retired from the Rome tournament. Her injury also hampered her progression at the French Open, forcing her to sit out. Now rehabilitating, Belinda Bencic has been spending downtime engaging in core workouts with her 1-year-old daughter and husband, Martin Hromkovic.

As per a recent Instagram story, little Bella was seen trying to keep up with her mother as the Olympic gold medalist sped up during her climb.

"Family stairs session," the Swiss captioned her first story.

The next story was a picture of Bella in action, which her mother captioned as:

"Still a long way to go my dear"

Belinda Bencic shares stories of family workout session; Instagram - @belindabencic

Bencic had her best season in 2019, finishing the year for the first time within the top 10 after a string of wins. She even won the WTA Comeback Player of the Year award.

Belinda Bencic once talked about the changes she welcomed in her career and life after Bella's birth

Bencic at the BNP Paribas Open - Day 8 - (Source: Getty)

Belinda Bencic was having a strong season in 2023, making her way back to the top 10 and amassing two titles in Adelaide and Abu Dhabi. She was absent from the court since September and announced her pregnancy two months later. The following year, the Grand Slam semi-finalist and her husband welcomed their first daughter.

With her daughter, the Swiss embraced some significant changes in her life, while tennis didn't remain her No. 1 anymore.

"I didn’t expect to be back so early. I have huge respect to all the moms. What women go through, the body change is amazing. We couldn’t be happier at the moment. We’re parents now. Our lives have changed, but definitely for the better. We’re super excited with Bella."

She added:

"In the matches I played already think I was much calmer. I didn’t feel so much pressure I put on myself. Before tennis was all my life. I put so much pressure. Now it’s just not the most important thing. My priority is my family. I can leave a bad day at the office, on the tennis court behind. That’s something that’s changed.”

Bencic boasts nine career singles titles and an Olympic silver in the doubles under her belt.

