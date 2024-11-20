Belinda Bencic shares hilarious struggle while clicking pictures with boyfriend Martin Hromkovic as she prepares for 2025 run after birth of 1st child

Belinda Bencic recently shared a light-hearted moment with her boyfriend and fitness coach, Martin Hromkovic, as they hilariously struggled to capture the perfect selfie. The couple, who recently welcomed their first child, are currently in Monaco as Bencic gears up for her much-anticipated comeback to the WTA tour in 2025.

Taking to Instagram, Bencic shared two selfies with Hromkovic. In the first image, the strength and conditioning coach had his eyes closed and in another image, the Swiss tennis star had her eyes closed.

She captioned one image:

"When we try to take a picture..."

Belinda Bencic's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @belindabencic)

In the other image, she added laughing emojis.

Bencic's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @belindabencic)

Notably, Bencic and Hromkovic are in Monaco, which is the former World No. 4's training base. The 42-year-old Slovak footballer also posted a short clip of Bencic training.

Bencic and Martin Hromkovic's Instagram Stories (Images: Instagram @belindabencic & @hromec3)

Bencic won two titles and regained a spot in the Top 10 last year before taking a maternity break. She and her partner welcomed their daughter Bella in April this year and the Swiss player returned to action at an ITF event in Hamburg in October.

Belinda Bencic's brief return to action in 2024 after giving birth to daughter Bella

Belinda Bencic (Image: Getty)

At the ITF W75 Hamburg event in late October, Belinda Bencic made her comeback to professional tennis. Ahead of the event, the 27-year-old said:

"I’m not yet at the absolute peak of my tennis and fitness level, but I feel really good and ready to compete," Bencic said (via WTA Tour). "I want to test myself in a competitive setting to see what we need to work on to start the next season in top form. We also want to see how we can logistically manage everyday life at the tournament with Bella."

She won her first match back in action convincingly 6-3, 6-1 before facing defeat in the second round to Anastasia Kulikova 3-6, 4-6.

The Swiss participated in another low-level tournament in Luxembourg where she reached the quarterfinals after winning two matches but gave a walkover.

Bencic also represented Switzerland at the Billie Jean King Cup Playoffs at the Swiss Tennis Arena in Biel. She defeated Serbia's Lola Radivojević 6-2, 6-2 before Viktorija Golubic won two singles matches to give Switzerland a 3-0 lead in the tie.

Bencic also played the doubles tie partnering Jil Teichmann and won 6-1, 6-1, claiming the tie against Serbia 4-0.

