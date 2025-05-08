Ben Shelton, Alexander Zverev & others forced by ATP to deny PTPA Lawsuit knowledge: Reports

The Novak Djokovic-led PTPA (Professional Tennis Players Association) has had a partial win in its legal action against the ATP. The players' union alleged that the ATP had tried to coerce its members to sign pre-prepared statements denying any knowledge of the union's wider legal action against the ATP. Ben Shelton and Alexander Zverev were among those who were allegedly approached.

Ad

In the wider action, the PPTA accused the ATP of anti-competitive practices and disregard for player welfare. A New York judge, Margaret Garnett, has found that the ATP had engaged in conduct that "could readily have been viewed as potentially coercive, deceptive or otherwise abusive." She issued a court order prohibiting the ATP from "retaliating, or threatening retaliation" against its members.

The win was only a partial one for the PPTA as they had asked for the three other defendants in the wider action - the WTA, the ITF, and the International Tennis Integrity Agency - to be included in the order, but the Judge only included the ATP. Responding to the order, the ATP issued its statement:

Ad

Trending

"ATP acknowledges the court's ruling and will promptly comply with its directions. We remain committed to supporting our players, upholding the integrity of the game, and fully defending ourselves in the ongoing legal proceedings."

While Novak Djokovic was involved in founding of the PTPA, the 23-time Major champion has not entirely endorsed its case. Djokovic has stated that he agrees with parts of the litigation, but not all of it.

Ad

Ben Shelton and Alexander Zverev are now embroiled in the PPTA lawsuit

ATP Tour - Munich... - Source: Getty

Ben Shelton and Alexander Zverev have now become the unwitting focal point for a highly contentious court battle between the PTPA and tennis's governing organizations. Zverev is the World No. 2 and Shelton the World No. 13 in the ATP rankings, and are highly visible jewels in the ATP's crown.

Ad

Only three weeks ago, the pair appeared in the final of the BMW Open in Munich. Alexander Zverev came out on top in dominant fashion, defeating the American 6-2, 6-4. Neither could have envisioned then that they would become so publicly embroiled in the courtroom battle between their union and the ATP.

Alexander Zverev is on the PTPA's Player Council. In March, he told a post-match press conference, reported by Tennis365.com, that he felt that the ATP could resolve its issues:

Ad

“I think over the last 15 to 20 years, the tour has become, the ATP has become a commercial structure that considers tournaments to be perhaps more important than the players. I’m not sure that’s right. Player health should always come first. Career longevity should always come first. There are things that can still be improved, that can still be worked on."

Both Zverev and Shelton will be looking to put the legal matter behind them as they attempt to capture an Italian Open trophy this week. Second seed Zverev plays Camilo Ugo in the first round, while Ben Shelton, the 12th seed, is yet to discover his opening opponent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Poundes Professional writer, sportswriter and editor.



Author of The Religion of Birds. Know More