Alexander Zverev admits he doesn't know "bigger picture" of PTPA, but says Novak Djokovic is "trying everything he can" to improve the sport

Alexander Zverev believes Novak Djokovic's actions with respect to the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) show that he truly cares about the betterment of tennis. But the German also revealed he is still in the dark about the actual working plan of the breakaway players' union.

The PTPA, led by Djokovic, returned to the limelight just days before Wimbledon when they appointed a new Executive Director and Advisory Board. They organized a 50-minute long press conference on Friday, detailing their key objectives, which include safeguarding the interests of all players.

Alexander Zverev, who in the past has leaned towards the PTPA, revealed he was not aware of such a press conference. However, the German pointed out that the involvement of Djokovic and other top players in such a union would benefit the sport.

“It’s great that the top players are getting involved and … want a better future for tennis," Zverev said during his press conference ahead of Wimbledon. "I’m not a politician. I’m not really aware of a lot of things (the PTPA Press conference) that are happening."

Zverev believes Djokovic deserves credit for putting in the effort to secure a better future for the players and the sport. But at the same time, the German admitted he could not shed more light on the functioning of the PTPA as he was not aware of the "bigger picture."

“[But] from a player perspective it’s great that someone like Novak Djokovic, who is the World No. 1 and has 19 Grand Slam titles and all that, you can see that he cares about the sport and you can see that he’s trying to do everything he can, from his point of view, that is going to improve this sport," said Zverev.

“So [in that] regard, I do give him a lot of credit. I cannot go into details because simply I don’t know the details and I don’t know what the bigger picture is, the bigger plan is,” he added.

Ashleigh Barty, Iga Swiatek claim they have not spoken to Novak Djokovic about PTPA

2021 French Open - Day Three

During the PTPA press conference on Friday, Djokovic said that many players who supported the organization had chosen to remain anonymous as they feared a potential backlash from the ATP and WTA.

However, the Serb also revealed he held discussions with Serena Williams during Roland Garros and plans to do so again at Wimbledon.

“We are also being respectful of the identities of who signed on at this stage,” Djokovic said. “We’ve had some feedback and from certain players that fear retribution, which is something that we have to take very seriously as well and something that we have to be thoughtful about.”

"And I'm planning to talk with her (Serena Williams) again here in London," he added.

On Saturday, top women's players Ashleigh Barty and Iga Swiatek were asked to give their thoughts on the PTPA. Barty said she had not discussed the matter with the 19-time Major champion, while Swiatek said she had not been approached.

“I haven’t spoken to Novak,” Barty said.

Asked today by @BenRothenberg whether they’ve been approached by Novak Djokovic about the PTPA, No. 1 Ash Barty and No. 9 Iga Swiatek both said they had not. https://t.co/d7zI1zriFx — Howard Fendrich (@HowardFendrich) June 26, 2021

