Novak Djokovic-led PTPA appoints new Executive Director, Advisory Board

The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), co-founded by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil, was launched a couple of days before the 2020 US Open. Now, just days away from the start of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, the PTPA is back in the limelight.

The breakaway players organization, which represents singles players in the top 500 and doubles players in the top 200 of the ATP Rankings, has named Adam Larry as its new executive director.

Larry has been with the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) since early 2006. His main role involved negotiating and maintaining licensing agreements from a legal and business perspective, and overseeing a team involved in non-labour-related duties.

PTPA has also enlisted ANACHEL, a brand, public affairs and communications firm led by Carrie Gerlach Cecil to lead the branding and communications for the association. It has also named five others - Bill Ackman, Michael Hirshfeld, Rebecca Macdonald, Katarina Pijetlovic and Anton Rabie - to its Advisory Board.

In a press release, Novak Djokovic, who is playing doubles at this week's Mallorca Championships, expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in the PTPA and the new members for coming together for the "greater good of the sport."

"I am beyond grateful to our advisory board, our PTPA team, and the players who have come together to advocate for the greater good in our incredible sport," said Novak Djokovic.

"We are working toward growth to help all players, not just the top 100, to make sustainable livelihoods and have their rights protected on and off the court," he added. "From top to bottom, we must use our collective voices to help players today, and tomorrow."

BREAKING: Read #PTPA news.📰

Created by the players for the players, the PTPA movement has united & mobilized tennis players from around the globe in order to create transparency & fairness throughout decision-making in professional tennis.

Read 👀 ⬇️ Follow us for updates✅ pic.twitter.com/mpE49A9wQv — Professional Tennis Players Association (@ptpaplayers) June 22, 2021

Thank you to the players for what you do. #CreatedByThePlayersForThePlayers, join the #PTPA movement.



Follow us now and share the message! Watch⬇️ pic.twitter.com/aAT4nVhdRq — Professional Tennis Players Association (@ptpaplayers) June 22, 2021

So much hard work has gone into this by our incredible team. This is just the beginning. #PTPA #playersvoice @ptpaplayers https://t.co/uDBxk8jE03 — Vasek Pospisil (@VasekPospisil) June 22, 2021

Very excited to be a part of this awesome team as a member of Advisory Board. https://t.co/aiqHbxHnfa — Kat (@katpijetlovic) June 22, 2021

Novak Djokovic-backed PTPA receives support from NBA Players Association

Novak Djokovic at the 2021 French Open

The PTPA has received support from several quarters, including the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA).

“We stand with our fellow athletes in tennis in the formation of the Professional Tennis Players Association. The NBPA supports all athletes united to use their collective power to improve conditions and create positive change within their sport,” the NBPA said in a sta.

NBPA Statement of Support for the Professional Tennis Players Association



Link to full press release here: https://t.co/mimctcdTsB pic.twitter.com/k6TedIfbIQ — NBPA (@TheNBPA) June 22, 2021

Here's a @wimbledon story to follow: The @ptpaplayers - a trade association; not a union - has added financial backing, credible outside leadership, a clear policy w/r/t female players....stay tuned — Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) June 22, 2021

Just as it was at last year's US Open, the PTPA is bound to be a major topic of discussion at Wimbledon, which gets underway on 28 June.

Coming off a historic Roland Garros where he became just the third male player in tennis history to win all four Grand Slams at least twice, Djokovic will be aiming to create some more records at the All England Club over the next fortnight.

A sixth Wimbledon crown would take him to 20 Grand Slam singles titles and tie him with rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the highest number of Majors in men's tennis.

