Novak Djokovic issues new statement on behalf of PTPA, calls out ATP for lack of transparency in 30-year plan & questions "establishment mentality"

Novak Djokovic took to Twitter on Thursday on behalf of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), questioning the ATP for its lack of transparency with respect to the 30-year Strategic Plan.

The PTPA made headlines earlier this week by appointing an Executive Director and Advisory Board. That prompted the ATP to roll out a statement of their own, where they obliquely suggested that the creation of the Novak Djokovic-led outfit could potentially lead to divisions in the sport.

Now Novak Djokovic has come up with a new statement, where he first outlined the reasons behind the formation of the breakaway organization.

"Thank you to all the players, fans, media, and other players' associations around the world for their support of the PTPA," Novak Djokovic wrote on Twitter. "Vasek and I, alongside hundreds of players, our PTPA team and advisors have been diligently working on the PTPA movement and its mission."

Novak Djokovic created the players' association last year to better represent the prize money interests of the players. The Serb has now reiterated in his statement that "transparency" and "fairness" are their biggest objectives, and that the interests of all players - and not just the high-ranked ones - need to be safeguarded.

"Created by the players for the players, we all believe that fairness and transparency throughout professional tennis decision-making will not only benefit the sport, but it will support all players - the ones coming up the ranks and the ones struggling to make a living - not simply the players you see in the headlines," the statement continued.

Thank you for all the supportive messages for @ptpaplayers. We’re trying to ask the right questions 🙏🏼 How will the ATP’s 30 year plan affect us all? #DelayTheVote #PTPA pic.twitter.com/HxlVDUYgAA — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) June 24, 2021

Perhaps most importantly though, Novak Djokovic urged the ATP to delay the vote on their "Strategic Plan" - a new initiative that seeks to bring reforms into men's tennis. The Serb insisted that the action time of the ATP's plan is too long, before asserting that the only thing the PTPA wants from the governing body is transparency in its operations.

"With our mission in mind, we have repeatedly asked the ATP to delay the vote on their 30-year plan until the players understand how it will impact their health, wellness, rights (digital and/or otherwise) and their ability to make fair wages," Djokovic said. "30 years is a very long time and will have a lasting and profound effect on players today and for generations to come. We simply need transparency and answers to important questions."

The ATP developed the Strategic Plan last year, marketing its 30-year plan to "unlock tennis' true potential and ensure the sport maximizes significant growth opportunities".

According to the ATP's latest statement, the plan aims to deliver game-changing benefits to its players, which includes equal profit sharing, increased prize money and bonus pools and audits of all tournaments.

"We have sent multiple requests for a formal meeting, we have sent lists of some of the unanswered questions" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic also took a veiled shot at the ATP for sticking to their "establishment mentality" instead of working with the players on important issues.

"Progress and growth come when we work together to reform the establishment mentality and embrace innovation and collaboration," Djokovic said.

Novak Djokovic then disclosed how the PTPA had tried to reach out to the ATP to discuss the pressing matters, but to no avail.

"We have sent multiple requests for a formal meeting between the ATP and PTPA leadership, whom has expertise in this area," Djokovic said. "We have sent lists of some of the unanswered questions. We respectfully asked to simply delay the vote until we know more, and we have formally requested that any vote on the ATP's 30-year plan be delayed until the questions have been answered in detail."

After yesterday’s successful meeting, we are excited to announce the beginning of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA). The first player only association in tennis since 1972. #PTPA pic.twitter.com/q8H0aOdqDl — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) August 30, 2020

Novak Djokovic further suggested that the ATP had been short-sighted in their decision to go ahead with their 30-year plan without factoring in the players' mental and financial welfare. He also claimed that the players were not "properly informed" about these new developments.

"As we referenced in our letter to the ATP this week: It is unfathomable, that the ATP would vote the week of 27 June 2021, when they have yet to finalize many elements of their deal that may impact the players' health, wellness, and their ability to make fair wages," Novak Djokovic continued. "It is imperative that our leadership team work collaboratively with the ATP to determine if a 30-year plan is truly fair for the players. The players need to be properly informed."

Djokovic also pointed out he has no problem with the plan or the ATP itself, and that he just wants the voting process for the plan to be delayed.

"To be clear, we are not saying the 30-year plan, or the ATP is bad, we just want more clarity," the Serb said. "Until then, the vote must be delayed."

