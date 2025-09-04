Ben Shelton calls for 'hype' around last remaining American duo Robert Cash & JJ Tracy as college stars reach US Open doubles SF

Ben Shelton urged fans to rally behind the last American duo standing in the US Open men’s doubles, Robert Cash and JJ Tracy. With only two Americans left in singles and one in women's doubles, Cash and Tracy now carry the nation’s hopes in the men’s doubles draw.The 2024 NCAA doubles champions, Cash and JJ Tracy, have emerged as the lone American duo still standing in this year’s US Open men’s doubles, capturing national attention with their impressive performance.Kicking off their campaign, Cash and Tracy edged past seasoned players Rohan Bopanna and Romain Arneodo before an emphatic upset win over the 7th seed Andrea Vavassori and Simone Bolelli. Next, they got past seasoned Argentine duo Máximo González and Andrés Molteni in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3. They continued their momentum with a dominant quarterfinal showing, defeating 15th seed Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul 6-1, 7-6(9) via a tight second-set tiebreak.Sharing a video of their quarterfinal triumph on his Instagram Story, ATP singles World No. 6 Shelton urged Americans to get behind his compatriots in the doubles. He captioned the Story:&quot;Hype for these boys&quot;Ben Shelton's Instagram Story Cash and Tracy are fresh from their first ATP Tour title in July at the Los Cabos Open in Mexico. They have also bagged six doubles titles together on the Challenger Tour. The American pair will take on fifth-seeded Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers in the 2025 US Open semifinals.A look at how Ben Shelton and other American stars performed at the US OpenBen Shelton at the 2025 US Open - Source: GettySeveral American tennis stars participated in the main draw of the 2025 US Open. However, coming to the latter stages, not many have survived. Sixth seed Ben Shelton exuded confidence in New York with two straight-set victories before having to retire mid-match in the third round. 17th seed Frances Tiafoe and 10th seed Emma Navarro were also ousted at the same stage. Meanwhile, fourth seed Taylor Fritz was defeated by Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinal. World No. 139 in singles, Taylor Townsend managed a fourth-round showing and lost to Barbora Krejcikova. Third seed Coco Gauff also lost at the same stage to Naomi Osaka.No American ATP stars remain in contention for the singles title. On the WTA side, Jessica Pegula will play against Aryna Sabalenka while Amanda Anisimova will take on Naomi Osaka in the semifinals. Moreover, World No. 1 in doubles, Taylor Townsend, will play in the final of the women's doubles event with her partner Katerina Siniakova.