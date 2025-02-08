Ben Shelton drops 1-word reaction to Roger Federer's dilemma over 'On' logo in entertaining promo with Elmo

+World No.13, Ben Shelton reacted to the latest brand endorsement video dropped by sportswear company ‘On’, featuring Roger Federer and Sesame Street character Elmo. Shelton has been sponsored by On since 2023 when he debuted wearing their apparel in the Miami Open.

‘On’ is a Switzerland-origin company, where Roger Federer is the global ambassador of the brand along with being a shareholder. He has closely worked with the brand, helping them with the design and giving insights into the needs of an athlete. They had even launched a limited edition shoe series named, ‘The Roger’.

On recently shared a promotional skit featuring Federer and Elmo, where the latter is seen asking the Swiss about the brand's logo, which can be read as "QC" given how the letters are placed. Shelton reacted to this by stating:

Trending

“QC (with a laughing emoji)”

Ben Shelton's Instagram story (image via Instagram/@benshelton)

Shelton is sponsored by On for apparel and shoes, and he is not the only player who endorses the company. Women's World No. 2 Iga Swiatek and Joao Fonseca are also sponsored by On,

Ben Shelton is next scheduled to play in Acapulco after Dallas Open disappointment

Ben Shelton at the ATP 500 Dallas Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Shelton last competed at the Dallas Open, where he was the fourth seed. The 22-year-old reached the second round before losing to Jaume Munar, who is currently in the semifinals of the ATP 500 event.

The American is next scheduled to compete at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel in Acapulco, which starts on February 24, as the sixth seed. He reached the quarterfinals of last year's edition of the ATP 500 event before losing to eventual runner-up Casper Ruud. Joining Shelton in the competition will be Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, among others.

The 22-year-old now has six wins out of nine matches so far in the 2025 season. Before the Dallas Open, he did well to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals, beating Brandon Nakashima, Pablo Carreno Busta, Lorenzo Musetti and Gael Monfils in the process. Here, he lost to eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

Shelton's other tournament in 2025 was the ASB Classic, where he was the top seed but suffered a defeat to Jakub Mensik in what was his very first match of the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins