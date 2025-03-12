Ben Shelton, Emma Navarro, Taylor Fritz reveal the exact same desert companion, Coco Gauff takes a different route

Four American stars, Ben Shelton, Emma Navarro, Taylor Fritz and Coco Gauff, revealed which tour player they'd prefer to be stranded in the desert with. The BNP Paribas Open asked the US contingent, along with others, the question just as the Indian Wells tournament reaches its exciting climax this week. It is the first of two Sunshine Swing titles up for grabs in March.

Three of them chose the same tour colleague, while the fourth made a surprising choice. Compatriot Tommy Paul, the ATP's No. 11 ranked player, was the unanimous favorite for Emma Navarro, Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz. However, the 2023 US Open champion, Coco Gauff, opted for Swiss legend Roger Federer.

On their X account, the BNP Paribas Open posed a simple question:

"Which tennis player from the @atptour and @wta would you pick to be stranded in the desert with?"

Navarro, Shelton, and Fritz named Paul immediately. Navarro, the WTA No. 8, felt that Paul had the survivalist skills to find food and shelter:

"Are we stuck in the desert with Tommy? He's kinda like a nature boy, he could probably find us some food and maybe build a shelter."

Meanwhile, Ben Shelton, the World No. 12, felt that it was Tommy Paul's ability to stay calm under pressure that would make him the best choice:

"Probably gonna take Tommy Paul. He won't panic...a nature guy. He'll figure out how to survive."

Taylor Fritz, the World No. 4, pointed to his fellow countryman's experience in the "outdoors":

'l feel like I'll take Tommy...outdoorsy...he'd be helpful in surviving"

Coco Gauff, however, took a different view. She decided that 20-time Major winner Roger Federer was the person she'd most like to be stranded with. She stressed the great man's unflappable nature as the reason for her choice:

"I feel like Roger is a good one. I think he'd be calm in those situations, and also know what to do."

The five Americans have had varying fortunes in the desert at Indian Wells. Fritz plays Jack Draper in the last 16, while Shelton faces Brandon Nakashima. Gauff challenges Belinda Bencic at the same stage of the women's tournament.

Emma Navarro exited in the Round of 32, losing to Donna Vekic 6-7(5). Tommy Paul was eliminated by Daniil Medvedev.

Tommy Paul is well-known on the ATP tour for his love of the outdoors

BNP Paribas Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Tommy Paul was interviewed by the ATP Tour in 2022, and he talked at length about his love for the outdoors lifestyle. He revealed that his mom lives on a farm, and when he's not on the court, he loves nothing more than getting his hands dirty with farmwork:

“My mom and stepdad live on a farm in South Jersey, where they have roughly 100 chickens, six sheep, two dogs, a horse and a cat. I will go home and help around the farm. They have hay barrels in the field. I am operating the tractor to move the barrels around. Anything from that, to pulling trees out of the ground. I am on it. Working around the farm is fun."

In keeping with his tennis colleagues' view of him, Paul spends most of his time outdoors. Away from the glitz and glamour of the tennis circuit, he still likes to be out in the open and in the fresh air. He said:

“I have always tried to be an outside kind of guy, it helps me switch off. Tennis is outdoors, but even when I am not playing tennis I try and stay outside. Whether that is the beach or when I am at home visiting my family, we are outside all day."

It seems that Navarro, Shelton and Taylor Fritz have made a sound choice. Gauff's favorite, Roger Federer's elegant and sophisticated persona may be less outdoorsy, but the resourceful tennis icon would make the best of things.

