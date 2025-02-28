Ben Shelton gets over his Acapulco heartbreak with 2-word message ahead of Indian Wells

Ben Shelton recently made his feelings known about his recent loss at the Mexican Open. The American shared a picture of spending some peaceful time, gearing up for his next match.

Shelton was last seen at the court on February 26, in the second round of the Mexican Open. He competed against David Goffin, who dominated the match with a score of 7-6(3), 6-3. A few days after this heartbreaking loss, the American has not gotten over this loss and has shared a peaceful story on his Instagram.

He uploaded a picture of a scenic scene with mountains, greenery, and empty roads. Expressing his feelings, he wrote a 2-word message in the caption:

"Feels good."

Ben Shelton’s Instagram story

Ahead of getting bested by Goffin, Shelton trounced Flavio Cobolli 7-6(4), 7-6(4) in the very first round of the Mexican Open. Following this, in his on-court interview, he said that he really wanted this victory and reflected on their closely fought match.

"That was one I wanted really bad. For me I won the first set in the first two matches and ended up going down a break in the second, losing the second, and ultimately losing in three sets. So for me I wanted to fight back there, complete it in two and get off the court," Shelton said (via ATP Tour).

Ben Shelton opened up about the challenges of being a left-handed player

In January 2025, Ben Shelton opened up about the challenges of being a left-handed player in an interview with the ATP Tour. He revealed that most of the players avoid practicing with him unless they are supposed to face another left-handed player, including Denis Shapovalov, Jack Draper, and more.

"You can't get a practice [partner]. It's impossible, except for when the draw comes out and they play [Jack] Draper, Shapo [Denis Shapovalov], or Ugo Humbert. Then I get the look. Other than that, people don't want to practise with you as much," he said (via ATP Tour).

On the other hand, speaking about himself, he said that he doesn't mind having a left or right-handed partner for practicing before his matches.

"For me I don't mind. I hit with a righty, lefty, tall guy, short guy, serve bot, grinder. Doesn't really matter. Guys on tour, players or coaches, are particular about who they practise with. Big serve, lefty, that's two strikes against you. Finding hits can be difficult,” he added.

Ben Shelton will next be seen competing at the Indian Wells Masters, which is slated to commence on March 2.

