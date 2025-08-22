Ben Shelton gives blunt response to defend Roger Federer-backed On against strange comparison at US Open

Ben Shelton gave a blunt response, firmly shutting down comparisons with Roger Federer and other major sports icons. His comments came just days before the start of his US Open campaign.

On Running is a Swiss sportswear and footwear company known for its performance running shoes. Roger Federer has been involved with the brand since 2019 as a shareholder, investor, and product partner. He owns around 3% of the company, co-designed the tennis shoe line “The Roger”, and has been instrumental in driving its global growth.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion helped On break into tennis by bringing on big names such as Ben Shelton, Iga Swiatek, Joao Fonseca, and Flavio Cobolli. The move stands out since most players usually sign with Adidas, Nike, Lacoste, or other established brands. That’s why Shelton was asked in his New York press conference why he chose On.

The American said he didn’t like the question and chose not to answer it. Instead, he pointed the journalist toward On’s financial report, suggesting that it would clear up any doubts.

"Your relationship with On is a similar situation as Jack. I wonder for you how important that sponsorship is, what you get from it compared to being with a different brand. He's moved. He is not with one of the big ones," the journalist asked.

"So On is not a big company? Did you see the earnings report a couple of weeks ago? It's not a Nike or adidas? Sorry, bro. I don't like that question," Ben Shelton replied.

Shelton signed a head-to-toe apparel and footwear endorsement deal with On in March 2023.

