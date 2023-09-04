"Ben Shelton is going to be super excited... I'm just going to have to tame him down" - Frances Tiafoe on "monumental" all-American QF at US Open

Frances Tiafoe is looking forward to facing compatriot Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open. Tiafoe also stated that two people of color competing in the quarterfinals of the Major is a "monumental moment".

The 10th seed continued his impressive form as he got past Australia's Rinky Hijikata 6-4, 6-1, 6-4, in the fourth round of the New York Major. Shelton and Tiafoe will face each other on the tour for the first time in the US Open quarterfinals.

Speaking in the post-match press conference after his win over Hijikata, Frances Tiafoe was asked about his compatriots, Coco Gauff and Shelton, who have also made it to the quarterfinals.

Tiafoe said that the trio (and Christopher Eubanks) get on well. He also said that Shelton had always wanted to play him in the Open and hence, will be full of energy.

"Yeah, I mean, me, Ben, Coco, Chris, we all get along great. I like to see those guys play so well and do well. It's great. Ben has wanted to play me at the Open for a long time. So he's going to be super excited. He's going to come out with a lot of energy."

Tiafoe stated that he would have to try to "tame down" the 20-year-old Shelton. He also said that two people of color facing each other in the US Open quarterfinals is a "monumental moment" for representation in the sport.

"I'm just going to have to tame him down, try to be the vet and get the win. It's going to be good. It's going to be a great atmosphere, I think great representation for people of color, right? Two people of color playing in the quarterfinals, huge match on Arthur Ashe. It's a pretty monumental moment. I'm pretty excited to compete against him. Hopefully it's a great battle," the American added.

Frances Tiafoe reached the semifinals of the US Open 2022

Frances Tiafoe reached the semifinals of the US Open last year, recording his best performance at a Grand Slam.

The American, who was seeded 22nd in the tournament, beat the likes of Diego Schwartzman, Rafael Nadal, and Andrey Rublev to advance to the last four. Up against Nadal in the fourth round, Tiafoe beat him, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, for the first time in his career.

Frances Tiafoe locked horns with eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz in the battle for a place in the final. However, the Spaniard beat the American in a thrilling five-setter 7-6(6), 6-3, 6-1, 7-6(5), 6-3.