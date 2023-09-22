Ben Shelton: "My one celebration went viral at the US Open but I don't think in tournaments that I play I'm one who has a signature celebration"

Ben Shelton recently suggested that he has no plans to mark victories with unique celebrations during the forthcoming Laver Cup.

Shelton has traveled to Vancouver, Canada, to represent Team World at the 2023 Laver Cup. He has been joined by Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Milos Raonic, and Francisco Cerundolo. John McEnroe and Patrick McEnroe will guide them as captain and vice-captain against Team Europe.

During the pre-tournament press conference, Shelton was asked if he had a unique celebration up his sleeve in the wake of his 'dial-in' gesture controversy at the recently concluded US Open.

"I guess my one celebration kind of went viral at the US Open, but I don't think normally in tournaments that I play I'm one who has a signature celebration," the American replied.

Shelton added that any celebrating would be done alongside his teammates, considering the Laver Cup is a team event.

"I think this is a team event, so if there is any celebrating that I'm going to be doing, it's with the guys who are going to be on the bench next to me or cheering for me," he said. "So that's kind of what I'm looking forward to the most."

Ben Shelton will be making his debut at the Laver Cup this year.

Novak Djokovic copied Ben Shelton's celebration after defeating the American in US Open semifinal

Novak Djokovic celebrates victory over Ben Shelton: 2023 US Open

Novak Djokovic cheekily mimicked Ben Shelton's 'dial-in' celebration after he defeated the latter in the semifinal of the 2023 US Open.

Shelton had first produced the 'dial-in' gesture after beating compatriot Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows.

During the post-match press conference, Djokovic admitted that he "stole" the gesture because he liked it.

"I just love Ben's celebration. I thought it was very original, and I copied him. I stole his celebration," the Serb said.

Shelton, however, didn't seem too pleased with Djokovic's antics.

“I think if you win the match, you deserve to do whatever you want. You know, as a kid growing up, I always learned that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so that’s all I have to say about that,” he said during his press conference.

