Ben Shelton receives special video message from Steph Curry after announcing Laver Cup return ft. his dialed in celebration

In a recent exchange with Steph Curry, Ben Shelton promised to prepare his signature celebration for the 2025 Laver Cup. The high-profile men's team tennis event is set to be held at Chase Center in San Francisco this year, with the venue being home to the NBA's Golden State Warriors, the team Curry has gloriously represented since 2009.

On Thursday, February 20, the official Instagram handle of Chase Center shared a post consisting of two videos. In the first video, four-time NBA champion Steph Curry sent a message to Ben Shelton, saying:

"Yo, what's up Ben? Heard we're going to see you at Chase Center out in the bay for the Laver Cup. And you know I only got one thing to say about that.. (performs Shelton's signature dialed-in celebration)"

In the second video, ATP No. 13 Ben Shelton issued his response to legendary NBA point guard Steph Curry's message.

"What's up Steph? That's right. I'll start prepping my move for September," Shelton replied.

Shelton made waves with the 'dialed-in' celebration at the 2023 US Open, performing the move after every win on his run to the semifinals of the prestigious hardcourt Major that year. However, in the semis, he was defeated by eventual champion Novak Djokovic, with the Serb controversially performing Shelton's celebration following the conclusion of the match.

In 2024, Shelton revisited Djokovic copying his celebration at the 2023 US Open.

Ben Shelton recalled Novak Djokovic performing 'dialed-in' celebration

Ben Shelton performing the 'dialed-in' celebration at the 2023 US Open (Source: Getty)

In the immediate aftermath of winning the 2023 US Open semifinal against Ben Shelton, Novak Djokovic joked that he liked the American's celebration and simply copied it. However, the Serb later revealed that he felt disrespected by Shelton and that copying the celebration was a way for him to get back at the American.

During a press conference at last year's US Open, Shelton revisited the controversial episode and stated that it hadn't affected him.

"I think that was just kind of me being myself. Me giving some shout-outs to my friends. I think that it's something that I guess wasn't taken the way that I wanted it to be, but I don't think it deterred me from being who I am," Shelton said.

The 2025 Laver Cup in September will mark Shelton's third appearance at the men's team tennis event. He won the 2023 edition as a member of Team World but finished on the losing side last year.

