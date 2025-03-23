"Ben Shelton's dad must be constantly embarrassed" - Fans slam American over 'shameless' celebration in shocking Miami Open 2R loss

Tennis fans did not take kindly to Ben Shelton celebrating a point during his unexpected second-round loss at the ongoing 2025 Miami Open. Shelton was the No. 13 seed in the men's singles main draw at the Masters 1000 event, but was ousted by Coleman Wong, a promising 20-year-old player hailing from Hong Kong.

In the aftermath of Shelton's shocking exit from the 2025 Miami Open, a video of the American surfaced on X (formerly Twitter). In it, he could be seen enthusiastically celebrating a point he won during the match against Wong. The celebration consisted of Shelton pointing to his ear as he broke into a smile, even sticking his tongue out at one point.

The fan who posted the video was blatantly critical of Ben Shelton, writing:

"Nahhh this is the most shameless thing I have ever seen. Against the mighty Coleman Wong are you kidding me"

Several other tennis fans took notice of the video and proceeded to lambast Shelton over his behavior.

"His dad/coach watching from the sideline at every match must be constantly embarrassed, knowing his son’s antics are low class and juvenile. I’ve seen dude play live several times. Very talented. Too bad he seems to be a tool, through and through," a fan wrote.

"He’s always been an unlikeable prick. No idea why so many give him a free pass," commented another.

"Black, college privilege of wanna be gangster by playing tennis no wonder tennis is dying! No one in history was doing all this s**t that new Gen do. Generation of morons except just few of them," another fan chimed in.

Here are some more reactions to Shelton's celebration during his loss to Coleman Wong at the 2025 Miami Open:

"Honestly deserved to lose after that," wrote one fan.

"This dude's behaviour really is hard to watch," added another.

One fan even brought up the reaction of Shelton's father Bryan after the legendary Novak Djokovic notoriously copied his son's 'dialed in' celebration at the 2023 US Open.

"Yet his dad gets mad when Novak trolls him back lol smh," the fan stated.

Djokovic copying Shelton's celebration two years ago at Flushing Meadows eventually took a controversial turn after the Serb accused the American of being disrespectful.

Novak Djokovic cited Ben Shelton's 'disrespect' as reason for infamously imitating American's celebration at US Open 2023

Novak Djokovic copying Ben Shelton's 'dialed in' celebration after defeating the American in the semifinals of the 2023 US Open (Source: Getty)

At the 2023 US Open, Ben Shelton made significant noise by performing his 'dialed in' celebration after winning his matches. The American managed to reach the semifinals of the prestigious hardcourt Major, but here, he suffered a loss to eventual champion Novak Djokovic. After sealing the win, Djokovic copied Shelton's celebration before the two shook hands and went their separate ways.

Later, the Serb suggested that he liked the celebration and copied it in jest. However, Djokovic's behavior prompted a scathing response from Shelton's father Bryan, who also serves as the American's coach.

In time, Djokovic would controversially accuse Shelton of being disrespectful towards him, citing this as the real reason behind copying the American's celebration. Shelton though, didn't want to add fuel to the fire, and refused to speak too much about it whenever he would be asked questions related to the controversy at press conferences.

