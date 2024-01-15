Ben Shelton said that he has reconciled with Novak Djokovic's mockery of his celebration at the 2023 US Open semifinals, following the Serb's criticism of his behavior during their match last year.

Djokovic defeated Shelton in straight sets on his way to lifting a record 24th Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows and copied his opponent's trademark celebration of pretending to hang up a phone. The Serb recently explained the reason behind this gesture, saying (via L'Equipe):

"It was a reaction against [Shelton]. He did not behave properly, with respect, on court, and before the match. If anyone one places himself in the unsportsmanlike zone, I react."

Ben Shelton attended a press conference after defeating Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 7-6(2), 7-5 in the first round of the ongoing Australian Open and was asked to weigh in on Djokovic's remarks. The American expressed annoyance with the constant media attention on the matter and expressed a desire to move on and concentrate on the Melbourne Slam instead.

"No, I don't really have anything else to say on the whole US Open situation," Shelton said. "I feel like I've been asked about it constantly in the last four or five months. I feel like I've said my piece on the matter. I would rather just let it settle and move forward."

"We're in Australia now, and we're at the Australian Open and not the US Open anymore. I'm just focusing on the Australian Open and happy and grateful to be here," he added.

The 21-year-old also said that he likes to enjoy himself on the tennis court and isn't bothered by others' opinions of him.

"I feel like I enjoy myself out on the tennis court. Everyone can have their opinion on who I am or how I act. But, yeah, I don't know. I don't have an answer to your question," Ben Shelton said.

Ben Shelton feels 'great to be back' at Australian Open, says he enjoys the 'crowds and atmosphere'

Ben Shelton pictured at the 2024 Australian Open

The 2024 edition of the Australian Open marked Ben Shelton's second appearance at the tournament, having made his debut last year. The American told the media that he was already enjoying his return to Melbourne despite the heat.

"It was great to be back playing in Melbourne," Shelton said. "Really enjoy playing here, the crowds, the atmosphere. It was definitely a pretty hot day today in Melbourne. I was feeling the heat out there a little bit, but yeah, really enjoyed it."

Speaking about his win over Roberto Bautista Agut in the opening round, the Oklahoma native stated:

"I think he did a great job trying to not give me what I wanted with the forehand, and I was trying to do the same to him. So, yeah, it was a good battle."

Shelton will face home favorite Christopher O'Connell in the next round on Wednesday (January 17). This will be the pair's first meeting on the ATP Tour, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

