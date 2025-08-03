  • home icon
  • Ben Shelton's father Bryan being 'locked in' on his girlfriend Trinity Rodman's comeback for Washington Spirit revealed in American's adorable update

Ben Shelton's father Bryan being 'locked in' on his girlfriend Trinity Rodman's comeback for Washington Spirit revealed in American's adorable update

By Aatreyi Sarkar
Published Aug 03, 2025 18:19 GMT
Ben Shelton
Ben Shelton's father, Bryan and Trinity Rodman - Image Source: Getty

Ben Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, made a comeback for the Washington Spirits in their game against the Portland Thorns on August 3. Shelton talked about his father, Bryan Shelton, who exuded excitement and was 'locked in' for the match.

The USWNT star joined the team after a three-month hiatus, taking time off to recover from the back injury she endured in mid-April. During this time, Rodman showed support for her boyfriend by traveling along with him during his tournaments across Europe and cheered for him during his matches.

Shelton's father, who is a former ATP pro and now his coach, wanted to catch Rodman's first game back for the Spirits. However, he was confused about which TV channel the game was on and asked for confirmation.

"Trinity playing on Channel 18, 12:30 or channel 26," Bryan Shelton sasked in a family group chat.

The American shared a screenshot of this conversation and gave a glimpse of his group chat on his Instagram stories. While doing so, he also used an adorable nickname for Rodman.

"My pops 🔒'd [locked] in on Trins first game back," he posted.
Screenshot via stories @benshelton on Instagram dated August 3, 2025.
Screenshot via stories @benshelton on Instagram dated August 3, 2025.

Ben Shelton, however, is currently competing at the Canadian Open and is scheduled to take on Italy's Flavio Cobolli in his Round of 16 match later in the day.

Ben Shelton on finding similarity between Tiger Woods and his father, Bryan

Ben Shelton, during his previous campaign at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, had a fun interaction with the press where he spoke about his sporting idols. He revealed that golf legend Tiger Woods was one of his favorites while growing up and added that his appearance is quite similar to his father, Bryan Shelton.

At a post-match press interaction during the tournament, he showed his admiration for the 15-time major champion and said:

“Tiger Woods, my dad kind of looks like him. My dad has been mistaken for him a few times. The way he competed, the tenacity, intensity, in a sport that was more country club and not used to play in the way that he brought it. It was really cool for me to watch, someone I looked up to. Just, you know, one of the most iconic athletes of all times."

The 22-year-old has had a promising start to the hard-court season and will hope to keep building on his current form for a successful US Open campaign.

