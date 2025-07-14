PICTURES: Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman shares glimpses of a whirlwind summer ft. romantic vacation with American, Wimbledon controversy & more

American soccer superstar Trinity Rodman's summer has been memorable in many ways, spending most of her time with boyfriend Ben Shelton. She's currently taking a break from representing her team, Washington Spirit, in the NWSL due to a back injury. She has kept herself quite busy over the past few weeks and took to social media to showcase her recent adventures.

Rodman was in London supporting Shelton during his Wimbledon campaign. The tennis pro advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time at SW19, and ultimately lost to World No. 1 and eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

While Rodman enjoyed watching her partner's exploits on the court, there was also a reason for her to be frustrated. Her annoyance stemmed from the commentators mispronouncing her name as "Tiffany" instead of Trinity. They also brought up her father, basketball legend Dennis Rodman, while talking about her.

Rodman isn't on speaking terms with her father and doesn't hold him in high regard. She took to social media to set the record straight on these two incidents.

"For those who don't know...my name is Trinity not Tiffany."

"Also, for Ben's matches he has his family there as his support system, which includes his dad, my dad's not even in MY life no need to bring him up during HIS matches when I don't want him talked about during him. It's his and his loved one's moment. Thank you," - Rodman's message (via Instagram stories).

Aside from this controversy, Rodman was in high spirits. She's recovering well from her injury and is training from time to time. She also went on a romantic getaway with Shelton, sharing some scenic photos of their holiday.

"Not the summer that I had in mind but still loved every moment ❤️ can’t wait to be back on the field," Rodman on Instagram.

Rodman will now head back to the United States, where she will continue her recovery. Her boyfriend Shelton will also be back in the country, where he will prepare for the upcoming North American swing.

Ben Shelton among the top players participating in the Citi Open 2025

Ben Shelton at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Following a career-best result at Wimbledon, Ben Shelton will have some time off before he returns to the tour. However, it won't be a long vacation as he's among the star headliners at the Citi Open 2025 in Washington D.C., which gets underway from July 21.

The combined ATP and WTA tournament has attracted many top players. Seven-time Major champion Venus Williams will make her comeback after being away for nearly 16 months. Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Lorenzo Musetti, Naomi Osaka, Jessica Pegula and Amanda Anisimova are some of the other big names in the fray.

This will be Shelton's third appearance at the Citi Open. He crashed out in the first round on his debut in 2023 but advanced to the semifinals last year, losing to Flavio Cobolli in three sets.

