Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman admires his 'crazy' doubles partnership with Taylor Townsend despite their US Open exit

American pair Ben Shelton and Taylor Townsend lost their mixed doubles match against Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison, 4-1, 5-4(2), in the US Open quarterfinals. It was an unexpected result, considering Collins and Harrison were the last-minute entrants in the event, while both Shelton and Townsend are notable tennis stars.On Tuesday, August 19, Townsend shared glimpses from their performance at Flushing Meadows. This included photos of the duo celebrating after winning a point and pumped up. Townsend captioned the photo:&quot;We made for this, I hope you guys enjoyed the show✨&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the post's comments section, Ben Shelton's girlfriend and USWNT soccer star Trinity Rodman wrote:&quot;Duo go crazy.&quot;Townsend's comments section (@tay_taytownsend)Previously in the Round of 16, Townsend and Shelton defeated Holger Rune and Amanda Anisimova, 4-2, 5-4 (2). Meanwhile, Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison, who replaced Jannik Sinner and Katerina Siniakova, will now face Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori in the US Open mixed doubles semifinals.Ben Shelton comes to Flushing Meadows with an ATP title win in the Canadian Open and a quarterfinal run at the Cincinnati Masters. He is oozing confidence and will be one of the top players to compete on the New York hard court.Trinity Rodman's reaction after Ben Shelton's first Masters winNot long ago, Ben Shelton emerged victorious against Karen Khachanov in Toronto on August 7 to capture his first ATP Masters 1000 title. To celebrate his win, Trinity Rodman posted a live reaction to the match after Shelton won the match point.&quot;I watch you every day work your ass off. I see everyone who doubts you,&quot; she wrote. &quot;You are so inspirational and I've never been filled with this much joy. I love you and you are HIM ❤️ onto the next babe.&quot;With the win, Shelton becomes the youngest American to win the ATP Masters 1000 event in two decades. Andy Roddick, as a 21-year-old, won the 2004 Miami title. After his victory in Toronto, Shelton said:&quot;It’s a surreal feeling. It’s been a long week, not an easy path to the final. My best tennis came out when it mattered most. I was clutch, I persevered, I was resilient. All the qualities I like to see in myself.&quot;Shelton and Rodman have been dating each other since early this year. They went Instagram official after Rodman was spotted getting cozy in Shelton's photodump in March, and since then, the duo have often posted about each other.