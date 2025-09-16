Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman enjoys dinner date with mother Michelle days after amusing experience with American

Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman recently went out on a dinner date with her mother Michelle. The USWNT soccer sensation's outing came on the back of a hilarious experience she shared with her boyfriend, who is currently nursing an injury he sustained at the 2025 US Open.

At this year's US Open, Rodman surprised Shelton at one of his press conferences. Later, in the aftermath of the Washington Spirit's Rodman-inspired 2-0 victory against Seattle Reign in the NWSL, the ATP star turned the tables on her girlfriend, playfully questioning her about her on-field chemistry with Spirit teammate Croix Bethune, leaving Rodman in splits.

On the night of Monday, September 15, Trinity Rodman took to her Instagram Stories and shared a post. It featured an all-smiles moment of her mother Michelle enjoying dinner with her. Rodman captioned the post:

"Dinner date @michelle.rodman ❤️"

Rodman's 'dinner date' Instagram Story featuring mother Michelle, dated Monday, September 15 (Source: Instagram/trinity_rodman)

Rodman, the daughter of Michelle and basketball legend Dennis Rodman, was born on May 20, 2002. Ties between Trinity and Dennis are strained, largely due to the latter's controversial absence from family life. Dennis and Michelle tied the knot in 2003, but filed for divorce a year later, with their marriage eventually being dissolved 13 years ago.

Meanwhile, for Ben Shelton, an unfortunate shoulder injury he sustained at Flushing Meadows has seen him withdraw from a couple of high-profile tournaments.

Ben Shelton's US Open injury led to American withdrawing from Davis Cup Qualifiers and Laver Cup

Ben Shelton at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)

Ben Shelton came into the 2025 US Open on a high. In the buildup to the year's last tennis Major, the American was in fine form, having won his maiden Masters 1000 title in Canada. Unfortunately, the 22-year-old's campaign at Flushing Meadows came to a heartbreaking end in the third round, as a left shoulder injury made it nearly impossible for him to serve.

After retiring mid-match with the injury, Shelton said:

"I've never felt anything like this before. So, yeah, that was. That was kind of tough, I guess, the uncertainty. But yeah, I guess I don't have anything else to say."

The injury also derailed his hopes of representing the USA against the Czech Republic in the second round of the Davis Cup Qualifiers, a tie that the Czech contingent eventually won to dump the Americans from this year's edition of the international men's team tennis tournament. Furthermore, he had to withdraw from the Team World lineup for this year's Laver Cup.

